NBA 2K24 ratings updates: All buffs and nerfs

NBA 2K24 has received its first ratings update after completing two months in circulation, and it comes fresh after the start of the new NBA season. Not only is the ratings update quite comprehensive, as it includes all 30 teams, but it has also reflected negatively for certain stars. It appears that the performances of the first set of matches have been considered while deciding the overall of all players.

NBA 2K24 continues the live ratings legacy, allowing players to enjoy a dynamic system. 2K Games will keep releasing fresh ratings based on real-life performances. Let's look at all the changes in player overalls in NBA 2K24, and there are some noticeable shifts in numbers.

NBA 2K24's November 9 ratings

NBA 2K24's new ratings upgrade has altered the previous overalls of certain players, which were there at launch. The new ratings will reflect all major game modes, including MyNBA eras in NBA 2K24.

Luka Doncic has received a deserved upgrade to his NBA 2K24 rating (Image via 2K Games)

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+2)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 81 OVR (-1)

Jalen Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+6)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (+1)

Day’Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+3)

Mark Williams: 80 OVR (+3)

Gordon Hayward: 80 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-2)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-2)

Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 76 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 79 OVR (+7)

Grant Williams: 79 OVR (+3)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (+3)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 83 OVR (+4)

Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+6)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (-2)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (+5)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Klay Thompson: 83 OVR (-2)

Chris Paul: 82 OVR (-3)

Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Moody: 75 OVR (+2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 72 OVR (+3)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 84 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (-2)

Jock Landale: 73 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 79 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 78 OVR (+2)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

D’Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-2)

Christian Wood: 78 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (-3)

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-2)

Ziaire Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 76 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-2)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+3)

Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Shake Milton: 74 OVR (-2)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (+3)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (+2)

New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 83 OVR (+6)

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+2)

Cason Wallace: 75 OVR (+3)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 74 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 74 OVR (-3)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

De’Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (-2)

Paul Reed: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+4)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (-1)

Robert Williams III: 81 OVR (-1)

Scoot Henderson: 75 OVR (-3)

Jabari Walker: 73 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)

Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 78 OVR (-2)

Davion Mitchell: 74 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 71 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+3)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+3)

Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (-3)

Jalen McDaniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (-2)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 78 OVR (-2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 84 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (-1)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+3)

Corey Kispert: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 75 OVR (-2)

Mike Muscala: 73 OVR (-2)

Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (+1)

Ryan Rollins: 71 OVR (+3)

NBA 2K24 November 9 notable upgrades

Joel Embiid seems to be the major benefactor of the November 9 ratings update in NBA 2K24. He will enjoy an overall of 97 moving forward, and a similar incident has happened with Luka Doncic as well, who will have an overall of 96 in NBA 2K24.

The latest NBA 2K24 ratings changes focus on younger players, led by Victor Wembanyama. The French talent has received a +2 upgrade in his ratings, but the changes are even more dramatic for Ausar Thompson, who has received a +6 upgrade.

Similarly, players from teams with poorer starts have received nerfs in their ratings. The duo of Gabe Vincent and D'Angelo Russell's overalls in NBA 2K24 have been reduced following the indifferent start to their 2023-24 campaign.