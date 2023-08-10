What is Victor Wembanyama's rumored rating for NBA 2K24?

Not only is French phenom Victor Wembanyama going to make his official NBA debut this coming season, but he's also about to have his own virtual player on NBA 2K24, set to release on September 8.

A lot of hype has surrounded the former Metropolitans 92 superstar coming into the league and fans are curious to know what his 2K rating could possibly be.

2K ratings have become status symbols in recent memory. NBA players would notoriously complain if their overalls are lower than what they've expected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Likewise, fans often voice out their opinions when a player's rating is too high. As for Victor Wembanyama, 2K is yet to release his official overall in the game.

There have been a plethora of leaks and rumors suggesting that Wembanyama will have a 93 overall rating in 2K24. 2K Sports is yet to confirm this.

Fortunately, 2K has rolled out several ratings for other players. It'll only be a matter of time until we establish Wembanyama's official overall.

Does Victor Wembayama deserve a high rating in NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24 Victor Wembanyama

The NBA 2K series has become the world's most popular basketball video game throughout the years. Given their status as a video game product, player ratings in the game have become significant for fans and players alike.

Having a high rating in the latest 2K installment is essentially a summary of how a player performed the season prior.

Victor Wembanyama is set to make both his NBA and 2K debut this year. Given how he's still a rookie, 2K Sports can't really base his previous performance in the league. Instead, they'll have to reference his time playing for the French league.

While it's clear as day how Wembayama dominated his homeland, his performances might be a bit different by the NBA's standards.

Having that said, 2K can't just nonchalantly give Wembanyama an overall over 90 or even close to that figure. Just like every rookie before him, Wemby needs to earn his rating.

Given all the hype that has surrounded him even up until this day, it is perhaps fair to assume that 2K will give him an 80-85 overall. Having a rating in the 80s in 2K24 is already quite formidable, and it will likely only go up as the San Antonio Spurs big man settles into the league in the years to come.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)