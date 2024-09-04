NBA 2K25: Boston Celtics player ratings

Widely regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA, the Boston Celtics have an impressive roster in NBA 2K25 as well. With their talismanic athlete Jayson Tatum being the cover star for the latest installment in the basketball simulation series, fans will be eager to take to the virtual court and step into the shoes of some of these overpowered players.

Being the featured cover star and one of the biggest names in the league, it comes as no surprise that Jayson Tatum is the highest-rated and most impressive player on the Boston Celtics roster in NBA 2K25. However, his teammates certainly hold their own as well, and their lineup stacks up well against other top teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Boston Celtics have some amazing player ratings in NBA 2K25

With a total of 18 championships to their name, the Boston Celtics are undoubtedly basketball royalty when it comes to their legacy in the NBA. After a title drought lasting 16 years, the sleeping giants finally reclaimed their throne in 2024, and this led to them earning some impressive overall ratings in NBA 2K25.

Trending

Their starting lineup is a sight to behold in itself, boasting some high overall ratings with well-rounded stats and attributes. Star player Jayson Tatum leads the way by retaining his previous rating of 95, followed closely by Jaylen Brown with an overall of 92. These are all the player ratings for the Boston Celtics lineup in the upcoming title:

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF): 95 overall

Jaylen Brown ( SG/SF): 92 overall

Kristaps Porzingis (PF/C): 87 overall

Jrue Holiday (PG/SG): 87 overall

Derrick White (SG/PG): 86 overall

Al Horford (PF/C): 80 overall

Payton Pritchard (PG/SG): 78 overall

Luke Kornet (C): 76 overall

Lonnie Walker IV (SF/SG): 75 overall

Sam Hauser (SF/PF): 75 overall

Xavier Tillman (C/PF): 74 overall

Jaden Springer (SG/PG): 71 overall

Neemias Queta (C): 71 overall

Jordan Walsh (PF/SF): 70 overall

Drew Peterson (PF): 70 overall

JD Davidson (PG/SG): 69 overall

Baylor Scheierman (SG): 69 overall

The roster features a mix of upgrades and downgrades following their title-winning campaign, with the most notable one being Jaylen Brown. Brow has received a +3 overall boost compared to last year, while his teammates Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, and Sam Hauser have also had notable upgrades. However, the likes of Xavier Tillman and Al Horford have been significantly downgraded.

Boasting such a diverse lineup, the Boston Celtics will certainly be one of the most popular and overpowered squads in NBA 2K25, mimicking their real-life skills and repertoire as the reigning champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!