NBA 2K25 is just around the corner, and fans are quite excited to play with their favorite teams and players. Among the most popular teams in the game is the Golden State Warriors. Based in San Francisco, the iconic NBA side plays at the Chase Center indoor arena. During the 2023-24 season, the Warriors placed 5th in the Pacific Division and 10th in the Western Conference.

With the NBA 2K franchise's newest iteration set to launch in just a few days, fans must be eager to learn about their team's latest ratings. So, let's take a look at all the Golden State Warriors player ratings in NBA 2K25.

Let's take a look at all NBA 2K25 Golden State Warriors player ratings

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most well-known NBA teams across the globe. The franchise has won seven Championships, seven Conference titles, and 12 Division titles.

Their star player, Stephen Curry, won the Olympic Gold Medal this past summer during the Paris Olympics with the US Men's National Basket Ball Team. Naturally, he is the highest-rated individual on the team in the game this year.

For those interested, here are all Golden State Warriors players overall ratings in NBA 2K25:

Stephen Curry - 95

- 95 Draymond Green - 83

- 83 Jonathan Kuminga - 80

- 80 Buddy Hield - 79

- 79 Andrew Wiggins - 78

- 78 Brandin Podziemski - 78

- 78 Trayce Jackson-Davis - 78

- 78 De'Anthony Melton - 78

- 78 Gary Payton II - 78

- 78 Moses Moody - 77

- 77 Kevon Looney - 77

- 77 Kyle Anderson - 76

- 76 Lindy Waters III - 74

- 74 Gui Santos - 71

- 71 Lester Quinones - 71

- 71 Pat Spencer - 68

Stephen Curry has, notably, dropped down a point from his NBA 2K24 launch rating, but still is the best-rated player on the team.

Stephen Curry in the upcoming title's Official Gameplay Trailer (Image via YouTube/NBA 2K)

However, some other players have shown significant growth in this department such as Jonathan Kuminga who is three points up, Moses Moody by four points, Brandin Podziemski by seven points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis has gone up by nine points in 2K25 from his NBA 2K24 launch rating.

Golden State Warriors also have a Rookie, Quinten Post, rated 68 overall. Two other Rookies, Daeqwon Plowden and Reece Beekman, are yet to be rated in the game.

Those excited to play with the Golden State Warriors in NBA 2K25 should note that the game will launch on September 6, 2024. It will be available on all major gaming platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on the Nintendo Switch.

