As we approach the launch day of NBA 2K25, the Heatles fans seek the Miami Heat player ratings in 2K’s next iteration of the basketball game. The Zombie Heats are widely regarded as one of the popular teams in the NBA. Apart from their star face Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the 7 time Conference title winners don’t really consist of some star-studded starting lineup. Carrying the legacy of the Heatles ( LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh), fans have quite high expectations from the white jerseys.

Keeping that in mind, this article will provide players with a detailed list of Miami Heat player ratings in NBA 2K25.

A detailed overview of all NBA 2K25 Miami Heat player ratings

Miami Heat team on bench (Image via Youtube/@K4RL|| NBA 2k)

Here are the detailed ratings of all Miami Heat player ratings in NBA 2K25:

Trending

Jimmy Butler (SF/PF): 89 Overall

(SF/PF): Overall Bam Adebayo (C/PF): 88 Overall

(C/PF): Overall Tyler Herro (SG/PG): 83 Overall

(SG/PG): Overall Terry Rozier III (SG/PG): 80 Overall

(SG/PG): Overall James Jaquez Jr . (PF/SF): 79 Overall

. (PF/SF): Overall Duncan Robinson (SF/SG): 77 Overall

(SF/SG): Overall Kevin Love (PF/C): 76 Overall

(PF/C): Overall Nikola Jovic (PF/SF): 76 Overall

(PF/SF): Overall Alec Burks (SG/PG): 76 Overall

(SG/PG): Overall Josh Richardson (SG/SF): 75 Overall

(SG/SF): Overall Haywood Highsmith (PF/SF): 74 Overall

(PF/SF): Overall Thomas Bryant (C): 71 Overall

(C): Overall Josh Christopher (SG/PG): 70 Overall

It’s quite evident from the ratings that the Miami Heat is surely one of the highly sought-after yet underrated teams in NBA 2K25. Following previous trends of 2K24, Jimmy Butler is the highest-rated player available on the team. However, he received a significant nerf of -6 overall rating from the last iteration.

Read More: 2K25: Golden State Warriors player ratings

The power forward of the white shirts, Nikola Jovic has obtained an impressive +4 in the overall rating. While a handful of players have received significant boosts on their cards, most remained the same compared to their 2K24 ratings.

The three-time NBA Champions team, Miami Heat consists of a mixed and diverse lineup. Despite the ratings being quite average compared to other conference teams of 2K25, players have high expectations from the Zombie Heat.

Also Read: 2K25: Boston Celtics player ratings

The NBA 2K25 is all set to release on September 6, 2024. Players can get their hands on the 2024 Las Vegas NBA Summer League winners, the Miami Heat, upon the title’s global release. They can also get access to the upcoming Basketball game on several major platforms PC and Consoles. That includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!