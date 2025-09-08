NBA 2K26: Best Power Forward Build

In the modern NBA, power forwards have evolved beyond traditional bruisers. They’re now expected to grab boards, stretch the floor, and anchor the paint on defense. In NBA 2K26, you want a PF who can dominate the glass, protect the rim, and still knock down shots when needed.
This build transforms your PF into a complete interior defender and rebound king, someone who can guard multiple positions, crash the boards relentlessly, and hold the paint while still stretching the floor.
NBA 2K26 Power Forward Build Breakdown
We have broken down the best Power Forward build alongside explaining why it is the best in NBA 2K26.
Body Stats
- Position: Power Forward
- Height: 6’9″
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’2″
At 6’9” with a 7’2” wingspan, this PF is built to dominate the interior. The added length provides elite shot-contesting ability and rebounding reach, while the 245-lb frame you to body up big men in the paint. The balance of height and mobility makes this build offer great versatility.
Finishing
- Close Shot: 60
- Driving Layup: 41
- Driving Dunk: 60
- Standing Dunk: 72
- Post Control: 51
With a 72 Standing Dunk, you’ll finish putbacks with power. While not a slashing build, you can still punish defenses on offensive boards and in close-range opportunities.
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 70
- Three-Point Shot: 80
- Free Throw: 60
An 80 Three-Point Shot makes this PF a legitimate stretch-four. You’ll force defenders to respect your outside shot, spacing the floor for slashers and pick-and-roll plays.
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 75
- Ball Handle: 46
- Speed With Ball: 51
75 Pass Accuracy allows you to kick out effectively after offensive rebounds or double-teams in the paint. You won’t be breaking down defenders, but you’ll keep the offense flowing.
Defense
- Interior Defense: 75
- Perimeter Defense: 87
- Steal: 85
- Block: 85
Defense is where this build shines. The 87 Perimeter Defense allows you to switch onto guards without getting exposed. Meanwhile, 85 Steal and Block make you a defensive disruptor both on the perimeter and at the rim. The 75 Interior Defense adds balance and gives interior toughness to handle post scorers.
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 75
- Defensive Rebound: 93
The combination of 93 Defensive Rebound and a long wingspan ensures you clean the glass consistently. You’ll dominate second-chance opportunities and secure defensive boards to start fast breaks.
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Agility: 76
- Strength: 85
- Vertical: 80
With 80 Speed and 76 Agility, this PF build is surprisingly quick despite its size. Meanwhile, the 85 Strength ensures you can bang inside. An 80 Vertical boosts your rebounding and shot-blocking, making you a true two-way enforcer.
This NBA 2K26 Power Forward build is tailor-made for players who want to control the game through defense and rebounding while not sacrificing defensive qualities.
With elite length, strength, and versatility, this PF build makes you a lockdown paint protector and floor-spacing big that any team can rely on in MyCAREER, REC, or Pro-Am.
