NBA 2K26: Best Shooting Guard Build

From Kobe Bryant’s legendary scoring to today’s floor-spacers, shooting guards have always been the spark plugs of basketball. In NBA 2K26, a great SG needs to dominate offensively with shooting and ball-handling while holding their own defensively on the perimeter.

This Shooting Guard build is crafted to be a two-way offensive weapon who can be lethal from deep, crafty with the ball, and quick enough to guard opposing scorers.

NBA 2K26 Shooting Guard Build Breakdown

Below is the complete breakdown of the best Shooting Guard build in the new NBA 2K26:

Physical Attributes





Body Stats







Attributes







Position







Shooting Guard







Height







6’2”







Weight







180 lbs







Wingspan







6’3”





At 6’2” and 180 lbs, this SG is built for speed and skill rather than power. The 6’3” wingspan ensures a smooth shot release while still giving you enough reach to contest on defense.

Finishing





Finishing







Attributes







Close Shot







70







Driving Layup







77







Driving Dunk







80







Standing Dunk







26







Post Control







42





An 80 Driving Dunk lets you finish with authority, while a solid layup rating keeps you consistent on drives. You’re not a post scorer, but you’ll convert fast breaks and rim attacks efficiently.

Shooting





Shooting







Attributes







Mid-Range Shot







85







Three-Point Shot







95







Free Throw







80





This is where the build shines. With a 95 Three-Point rating, you’re deadly from deep, forcing defenses to guard you closely. The 85 mid-range makes you versatile, punishing defenders who overplay the arc.

Playmaking





Playmaking







Attributes







Pass Accuracy







85







Ball Handle







92







Speed with Ball







86





The 92 Ball Handle opens up advanced dribble combos, while 85 Pass Accuracy makes you a secondary playmaker who can dish to teammates. This SG thrives in isolation and pick-and-roll situations.

Defense





Defense







Attributes







Interior Defense







40







Perimeter Defense







80







Steal







85







Block







55





With 85 Steal, you can generate turnovers and disrupt passing lanes. 80 Perimeter Defense keeps you effective against guards, while 55 Block gives you a surprise factor on chase-downs.

Rebounding





Rebounding







Attributes







Offensive Rebound







25







Defensive Rebound







45





Rebounding isn’t your role here. Instead, use your quickness to leak out in transition after defensive stops.

Physicals





Physicals







Attributes







Speed







88







Agility







80







Strength







52







Vertical







76





Quickness is your advantage with an 88 Speed, and solid agility makes you explosive in transition. A 76 Vertical adds finishing power at the rim, while strength is less important for this guard role.

Recommended Badges for NBA 2K26 SG Build

Badges for Shooting Guard build in NBA 2K26 (Images via 2K Games)

A build this well-rounded deserves the right badge setup to maximize its strengths. The focus should be on enhancing long-range shooting, shifty ball-handling, and disruptive perimeter defense. Here’s the recommended badges for this Shooting Guard build.

Shooting: Limitless Range, Deadeye, Set Shot Specialist, Shifty Shooter

Limitless Range, Deadeye, Set Shot Specialist, Shifty Shooter Playmaking: Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days, Dimer, Lightning Launch, Unpluckable

Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days, Dimer, Lightning Launch, Unpluckable Defense: Interceptor, Off-Ball Pest, Challenger

Interceptor, Off-Ball Pest, Challenger Finishing: Posterizer, Physical Finisher

This NBA 2K26 Shooting Guard build is built for players who want to dominate with elite shooting, shifty playmaking, and solid perimeter defense. You’ll stretch the floor, create shots at will, and still hold your own on defense.

Whether you’re grinding MyCAREER or competing in REC and Pro-Am, this SG build makes you a reliable two-way weapon like the perfect modern shooting guard.

