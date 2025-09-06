NBA 2K26: Indiana Pacers player ratings

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 06, 2025 05:13 GMT
Here
Indiana Pacers player ratings in NBA 2K (Image via 2K Games)

2K Games has officially revealed the Indiana Pacers' player ratings for NBA 2K26. Compared to NBA 2K25, the Pacers have received slight improvements, with some players breaking into the top 50 rankings. From stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to sharpshooters such as Jay Huff and Aaron Nesmith, gamers can use different players to craft creative strategies and outplay their opponents.

This article lists all Indiana Pacers player ratings for the latest NBA 2K installment.

Indiana Pacers player ratings for NBA 2K26

In NBA 2K26, the Indiana Pacers hold an overall team rating of 82, marking a slight increase from the previous installment. As a Tier 2 team, their lineup consists of supporting players and standout stars, such as Tyrese Haliburton, who has consistently ranked among the top three players in NBA 2K over the past few years.

Here are all the Pacers players, along with their overall ratings and more:

#PlayerBadgesCountryPositionHeightCollege/FromOVR3PTDNK
1Tyrese Haliburton17United StatesPG/SG6'5"Iowa State938465
2Pascal Siakam23CameroonPF/C6'8"New Mexico State898280
3Andrew Nembhard14CanadaSG/PG6'4"Gonzaga818460
4Aaron Nesmith7United StatesSF/PF6'5"Vanderbilt818755
5Obi Toppin13United StatesPF6'9"Dayton808090
6T.J. McConnell9United StatesPG6'1"Arizona807525
7Bennedict Mathurin8CanadaSF6'5"Arizona797780
8Jay Huff5United StatesC7'1"Virginia768465
9Ben Sheppard2United StatesSG/SF6'6"Belmont747860
10Isaiah Jackson6United StatesC/PF6'9"Kentucky735970
11Jarace Walker6United StatesPF/C6'7"Houston738485
12James Wiseman6United StatesC6'11"Memphis725775
13Tony Bradley7United StatesC6'10"North Carolina722660
14Quenton Jackson0United StatesSG/PG6'5"Texas A&M707580
15Johnny Furphy0AustraliaPF/SF6'9"Kansas708060
16Kam Jones0United StatesSG/PG6'5"Marquette687560
17Taelon Peter0United StatesSG6'4"Liberty688180
18RayJ Dennis0United StatesPG/SG6'2"Baylor677355
Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers (Image via 2K Games)
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have made the top 50 player rankings for NBA 2K26, with overall ratings of 93 and 89, respectively. Meanwhile, players such as Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin have retained their ratings from the previous installment.

Interestingly, Aaron Nesmith has shown a notable improvement compared to the previous year, when his rating was below the 80 mark.

NBA 2K26 is available in four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each version has exclusive features and unique cover art.

The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99, while the Superstar variant can be purchased for $99.99 across multiple platforms. The Leave No Doubt edition, designed for collectors, comes at a premium price of $149.99.

