NBA 2K26: Indiana Pacers player ratings

2K Games has officially revealed the Indiana Pacers' player ratings for NBA 2K26. Compared to NBA 2K25, the Pacers have received slight improvements, with some players breaking into the top 50 rankings. From stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to sharpshooters such as Jay Huff and Aaron Nesmith, gamers can use different players to craft creative strategies and outplay their opponents.

This article lists all Indiana Pacers player ratings for the latest NBA 2K installment.

Indiana Pacers player ratings for NBA 2K26

In NBA 2K26, the Indiana Pacers hold an overall team rating of 82, marking a slight increase from the previous installment. As a Tier 2 team, their lineup consists of supporting players and standout stars, such as Tyrese Haliburton, who has consistently ranked among the top three players in NBA 2K over the past few years.

Here are all the Pacers players, along with their overall ratings and more:

# Player Badges Country Position Height College/From OVR 3PT DNK 1 Tyrese Haliburton 17 United States PG/SG 6'5" Iowa State 93 84 65 2 Pascal Siakam 23 Cameroon PF/C 6'8" New Mexico State 89 82 80 3 Andrew Nembhard 14 Canada SG/PG 6'4" Gonzaga 81 84 60 4 Aaron Nesmith 7 United States SF/PF 6'5" Vanderbilt 81 87 55 5 Obi Toppin 13 United States PF 6'9" Dayton 80 80 90 6 T.J. McConnell 9 United States PG 6'1" Arizona 80 75 25 7 Bennedict Mathurin 8 Canada SF 6'5" Arizona 79 77 80 8 Jay Huff 5 United States C 7'1" Virginia 76 84 65 9 Ben Sheppard 2 United States SG/SF 6'6" Belmont 74 78 60 10 Isaiah Jackson 6 United States C/PF 6'9" Kentucky 73 59 70 11 Jarace Walker 6 United States PF/C 6'7" Houston 73 84 85 12 James Wiseman 6 United States C 6'11" Memphis 72 57 75 13 Tony Bradley 7 United States C 6'10" North Carolina 72 26 60 14 Quenton Jackson 0 United States SG/PG 6'5" Texas A&M 70 75 80 15 Johnny Furphy 0 Australia PF/SF 6'9" Kansas 70 80 60 16 Kam Jones 0 United States SG/PG 6'5" Marquette 68 75 60 17 Taelon Peter 0 United States SG 6'4" Liberty 68 81 80 18 RayJ Dennis 0 United States PG/SG 6'2" Baylor 67 73 55

Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers

Both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have made the top 50 player rankings for NBA 2K26, with overall ratings of 93 and 89, respectively. Meanwhile, players such as Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin have retained their ratings from the previous installment.

Interestingly, Aaron Nesmith has shown a notable improvement compared to the previous year, when his rating was below the 80 mark.

NBA 2K26 is available in four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each version has exclusive features and unique cover art.

The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99, while the Superstar variant can be purchased for $99.99 across multiple platforms. The Leave No Doubt edition, designed for collectors, comes at a premium price of $149.99.

