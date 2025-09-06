NBA 2K26: Indiana Pacers player ratings

2K Games has officially revealed the Indiana Pacers' player ratings for NBA 2K26. Compared to NBA 2K25, the Pacers have received slight improvements, with some players breaking into the top 50 rankings. From stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to sharpshooters such as Jay Huff and Aaron Nesmith, gamers can use different players to craft creative strategies and outplay their opponents.
This article lists all Indiana Pacers player ratings for the latest NBA 2K installment.
Indiana Pacers player ratings for NBA 2K26
In NBA 2K26, the Indiana Pacers hold an overall team rating of 82, marking a slight increase from the previous installment. As a Tier 2 team, their lineup consists of supporting players and standout stars, such as Tyrese Haliburton, who has consistently ranked among the top three players in NBA 2K over the past few years.
Here are all the Pacers players, along with their overall ratings and more:
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have made the top 50 player rankings for NBA 2K26, with overall ratings of 93 and 89, respectively. Meanwhile, players such as Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin have retained their ratings from the previous installment.
Interestingly, Aaron Nesmith has shown a notable improvement compared to the previous year, when his rating was below the 80 mark.
NBA 2K26 is available in four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each version has exclusive features and unique cover art.
The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99, while the Superstar variant can be purchased for $99.99 across multiple platforms. The Leave No Doubt edition, designed for collectors, comes at a premium price of $149.99.
