NBA 2K26 has announced the top 50 player ratings, highlighting those who have improved their performance and climbed in the rankings compared to last year.

The latest installment ranks 50 players from 98 overall player ratings down to 85. This includes some of the stars like Nikola Jokić from the Denver Nuggets to LeBron James. Interestingly, some underrated players, like Ivica Zubac and Darius Garland, have successfully achieved the top 40 player ratings mark compared to the last two years.

This article highlights all 50 NBA 2K26 player ratings, along with their names and teams.

NBA 2K26: Top 50 player ratings

Top 50 NBA 2K26 player ratings (Image via 2K Games)

Here's a complete list of the top 50 NBA 2K26 player ratings:

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets - 98 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks - 97 Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers - 95 Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves - 95 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors - 94 LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers - 94 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics - 94 Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - 94 Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets - 93 Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers - 93 Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks - 93 Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks - 93 Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers - 93 Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers - 92 Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons - 92 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers - 92 Karl Anthony-Towns, New York Knicks - 92 Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies - 91 Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns - 91 Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder - 90 Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics - 90 Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks - 90 Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks - 90 Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic - 89 Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers - 89 Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers - 89 James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers - 89 Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies - 89 Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat - 88 Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder- 88 Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers - 88 Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings - 87 Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets - 87 LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets - 87 Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers - 87 Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans - 87 Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers - 87 Derrick White, Boston Celtics - 87 Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors - 87 Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets - 87 Tyler Herro, Miami Heat - 86 Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers - 86 Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets - 86 Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic - 86 Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves - 86 Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings - 85 De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs - 85 Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers - 85 DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings - 85

That said, the game is now available across all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2. The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99, while the Superstar Edition is priced at $99.99. Apart from that, Leave No Doubt has a higher price of $149.99, which is primarily for collectors and includes various rewards, including 135000 VC, MyTEAM content, MyCAREER, and much more.

