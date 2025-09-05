"He never beating the allegations" - Fans go wild as Ja Morant’s grenade celebration officially lands in NBA 2K26

Ja Morant continued to push the boundary of what he could do on the court last season. In early April, he showed a gun-shooting celebration in back-to-back games, forcing the NBA to fine him $75,000. Instead of mellowing down, the Memphis Grizzlies guard debuted a grenade-throwing gesture that created a social media storm.Morant’s controversial celebrations earned spots on the ultra-popular NBA 2K26. Every now and then, the point guard trolls opponents with those antics when fans play the latest NBA 2K video game.Fans reacted to the inclusion of the celebrations:&quot;He never beating the allegations.&quot;Sparty_Cade @Sparty_Cade_SZNLINK💀 He never beating the allegationsOne fan said:Ice La Flare ❄️ @IceLagoonTuneLINKSuspend and fine Ja for doing but give 2K money for putting it on the game. Can’t make this shit upAnother fan added:Priest @ODPriestLINKSo they fine him for it, then put it in 2k, make it make senseOne more fan continued:just call me depo @xdepo_ynxLINKNow we need cutt throat celebrationAnother fan reacted:Jfreshco @jfr3shcoLINKBuying that as soon as I get homeJa Morant gave something new to fans on Apr. 8 when he busted out his grenade celebration. After scoring against the Charlotte Hornets, he mimicked removing the pin from a make-believe grenade before tossing it to the crowd. Morant did it a couple of times in the Grizzlies’ 124-100 win.Two nights later, the former All-Star repeated the grenade celebration during his team’s 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Morant told reporters about his new antic:“&quot;That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one.”Now, NBA 2K26 fans can keep watching those celebrations when using Ja Morant in the game.Memphis Grizzlies go only as far as Ja Morant carries them, per NBA insiderThe Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were primed for a top 4 finish in the brutal Western Conference last season. Inconsistencies and injuries to key players eventually dropped them to No. 8 in the standings. They survived the play-in tournament but lost in four games to the eventual champion OKC Thunder in four games.The Grizzlies retooled in the offseason, notably sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks. Regardless of their offseason moves, NBA insider Brian Windhorst, in the “Hoop Collective” podcast, claims the Grizzlies’ success hinges on their superstar.“This team, if they’re going to go back to being a top four team, which they were for several years, it was when Ja Morant was an All-NBA player.”Ja Morant has not made an All-NBA team since the 2021-22 season. According to the ESPN analyst, the point guard needs to regain that level to carry the Grizzlies to success.