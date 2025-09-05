  • home icon
"He never beating the allegations" - Fans go wild as Ja Morant's grenade celebration officially lands in NBA 2K26

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:13 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant's grenade celebration officially lands in NBA 2K26.

Ja Morant continued to push the boundary of what he could do on the court last season. In early April, he showed a gun-shooting celebration in back-to-back games, forcing the NBA to fine him $75,000. Instead of mellowing down, the Memphis Grizzlies guard debuted a grenade-throwing gesture that created a social media storm.

Morant’s controversial celebrations earned spots on the ultra-popular NBA 2K26. Every now and then, the point guard trolls opponents with those antics when fans play the latest NBA 2K video game.

Fans reacted to the inclusion of the celebrations:

"He never beating the allegations."
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Ja Morant gave something new to fans on Apr. 8 when he busted out his grenade celebration. After scoring against the Charlotte Hornets, he mimicked removing the pin from a make-believe grenade before tossing it to the crowd. Morant did it a couple of times in the Grizzlies’ 124-100 win.

Two nights later, the former All-Star repeated the grenade celebration during his team’s 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Morant told reporters about his new antic:

“"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one.”

Now, NBA 2K26 fans can keep watching those celebrations when using Ja Morant in the game.

Memphis Grizzlies go only as far as Ja Morant carries them, per NBA insider

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were primed for a top 4 finish in the brutal Western Conference last season. Inconsistencies and injuries to key players eventually dropped them to No. 8 in the standings. They survived the play-in tournament but lost in four games to the eventual champion OKC Thunder in four games.

The Grizzlies retooled in the offseason, notably sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks. Regardless of their offseason moves, NBA insider Brian Windhorst, in the “Hoop Collective” podcast, claims the Grizzlies’ success hinges on their superstar.

“This team, if they’re going to go back to being a top four team, which they were for several years, it was when Ja Morant was an All-NBA player.”

Ja Morant has not made an All-NBA team since the 2021-22 season. According to the ESPN analyst, the point guard needs to regain that level to carry the Grizzlies to success.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

bell-icon Manage notifications