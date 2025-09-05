NBA 2K26: Brooklyn Nets player ratings

Following the launch of NBA 2K26 on September 5, 2025, players have started buying the latest installment of their favorite basketball series. Naturally, Brooklyn Nets fans who have not yet purchased the title are curious to check out the team's player ratings for this season.
Michael Porter Jr. holds the team’s highest Overall rating at 82 while playing in the SF/PF position. He is followed by Cameron Thomas (80 OVR) and Nicolas Claxton (78 OVR) as the second- and third-highest-rated players from the squad.
Throughout its history, the Brooklyn Nets have won two ABA Championships and 5 Division titles across the NBA and ABA (American Basketball Association). Founded by Arthur J. Brown, the team is still waiting for its first Championship title, after being included in the NBA in 1976. On that note, this article highlights the Nets' roster ratings in NBA 2K26.
Overview of Brooklyn Nets player ratings in NBA 2K26
Here are the rating details:
The above ratings highlight the importance of Michael Porter Jr, who boasts stats such as 82 OVR, 83 in Three-Point Shots, and 80 in Driving Dunks in NBA 2K26. Meanwhile, Cameron Thomas, rated 80 OVR, possesses the second-highest Three-Point Shot rating of the squad, at 82 points. He can be an all-around player with a knack for shot creation in NBA 2K26.
On the defensive end, Nicolas Claxton leaves his mark with a 79 OVR rating. He has an impressive Driving Dunk stat of 75 points, which makes him a reliable finisher around the rim.
Rising talent like Egor Demin (72 OVR) and Keon Johnson (76 OVR) provide reliable support with their innate talent. Demin boasts a Three-Point Shot rating of 70, while Johnson comes with a mean 80-point Driving Dunk stat. Meanwhile, Dariq Whitehead, at 72 OVR, also plays a crucial role with the team's highest Three-Point Shot rating of 84.
Lastly, Drake Powell (70 OVR) is the squad's most athletic dunker, with a stellar 85 DNK rating.
