NBA 2K26: Brooklyn Nets player ratings

Following the launch of NBA 2K26 on September 5, 2025, players have started buying the latest installment of their favorite basketball series. Naturally, Brooklyn Nets fans who have not yet purchased the title are curious to check out the team's player ratings for this season.

Michael Porter Jr. holds the team’s highest Overall rating at 82 while playing in the SF/PF position. He is followed by Cameron Thomas (80 OVR) and Nicolas Claxton (78 OVR) as the second- and third-highest-rated players from the squad.

Throughout its history, the Brooklyn Nets have won two ABA Championships and 5 Division titles across the NBA and ABA (American Basketball Association). Founded by Arthur J. Brown, the team is still waiting for its first Championship title, after being included in the NBA in 1976. On that note, this article highlights the Nets' roster ratings in NBA 2K26.

Overview of Brooklyn Nets player ratings in NBA 2K26

Nicolas Claxton in the Brooklyn Nets jersey (Image via 2K Games)

Here are the rating details:

Player OVR 3PT DNK Michael Porter Jr. 82 83 80 Cameron Thomas 80 82 75 Nic Claxton 79 64 75 Terance Mann 75 82 75 Ziaire Williams 75 77 80 Keon Johnson 74 76 80 Day’Ron Sharpe 74 67 70 Jalen Wilson 74 74 75 Haywood Highsmith 73 81 45 Tyrese Martin 73 80 60 Noah Clowney 73 75 80 Dariq Whitehead 72 84 80 Egor Demin 72 70 65 Ricky Council IV 72 70 75 Danny Wolf 71 76 70 Tyson Etienne 70 78 60 Drew Timme 70 75 65 Nolan Traore 70 73 70 E.J. Liddell 70 76 60 Drake Powell 70 77 85 Ben Saraf 69 70 60 Quincy Olivari 68 78 40

The above ratings highlight the importance of Michael Porter Jr, who boasts stats such as 82 OVR, 83 in Three-Point Shots, and 80 in Driving Dunks in NBA 2K26. Meanwhile, Cameron Thomas, rated 80 OVR, possesses the second-highest Three-Point Shot rating of the squad, at 82 points. He can be an all-around player with a knack for shot creation in NBA 2K26.

On the defensive end, Nicolas Claxton leaves his mark with a 79 OVR rating. He has an impressive Driving Dunk stat of 75 points, which makes him a reliable finisher around the rim.

Rising talent like Egor Demin (72 OVR) and Keon Johnson (76 OVR) provide reliable support with their innate talent. Demin boasts a Three-Point Shot rating of 70, while Johnson comes with a mean 80-point Driving Dunk stat. Meanwhile, Dariq Whitehead, at 72 OVR, also plays a crucial role with the team's highest Three-Point Shot rating of 84.

Lastly, Drake Powell (70 OVR) is the squad's most athletic dunker, with a stellar 85 DNK rating.

