NBA 2K26: Best Small Forward Build

Small forwards have always been the most versatile players on the court, as they can score, defend, rebound, and even handle the ball when needed. In NBA 2K26, the best SF build isn’t about specializing in one area but about being a versatile force who contributes everywhere.

Ad

This particular build is crafted for players who want to dominate defensively while still being reliable as a shooter and rebounder. It’s the ideal choice if you want to guard multiple positions, disrupt offenses, and stay impactful on both ends of the floor.

NBA 2K26 Small Forward Build Breakdown

We have broken down the recommended small forward build below:

Body Stats

Position: Small Forward

Small Forward Height: 6’7”

6’7” Weight: 220 lbs

220 lbs Wingspan: 6’11”

Ad

Trending

At 6’7” with a 6’11” wingspan and a 220 lbs frame, this SF build has the ideal size to guard multiple positions. You’re tall enough to contest shots on the perimeter, long enough to bother passing lanes, and also strong enough to hold your own against power forwards. Moreover, the wingspan also boosts rebounding and defensive versatility.

Finishing

Close Shot: 70

70 Driving Layup: 50

50 Driving Dunk: 66

66 Standing Dunk: 72

72 Post Control: 51

With 72 Standing Dunk and 70 Close Shot, this SF thrives around the basket. While not a slasher, you’ll still finish efficiently on cuts, putbacks, and post-ups against smaller defenders.

Ad

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 75

75 Three-Point Shot: 80

80 Free Throw: 81

A Three-Point rating of 80 ensures you’re a reliable shooter from deep, especially in spot-up situations. The 75 Mid-Range Shot keeps you from being one-dimensional, and the 81 Free Throw ensures consistency at the line.

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 60

60 Ball Handle: 65

65 Speed With Ball: 65

At 65 Ball Handle and Speed with Ball, you won’t be running the offense, but the 60 Pass Accuracy is good enough to keep the ball moving and make simple plays when defenses collapse.

Ad

Defense

Interior Defense: 60

60 Perimeter Defense: 95

95 Steal: 93

93 Block: 74

This is the build’s greatest strength. With 95 Perimeter Defense and 93 Steal, you’ll lock down the opposing team’s best scorer. The 74 Block and 60 Interior Defense give you versatility to protect the rim and guard multiple positions.

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 78

78 Defensive Rebound: 78

Both Offensive and Defensive Rebound at 78 make this SF dangerous on the boards. You can crash the glass, extend possessions, and spark fast breaks.

Ad

Physicals

Speed: 89

89 Agility: 80

80 Strength: 84

84 Vertical: 76

A mix of 89 Speed, 84 Strength, and 80 Agility makes this a balanced athlete. You’ll be fast enough to keep up with guards, strong enough to body up forwards, and athletic enough to finish plays above the rim.

Recommended Badges for NBA 2K26 SF Build

Since this build is built to excel on defense and as a complementary scorer, your badge setup should enhance lockdown defense, perimeter shooting, and off-ball movement:

Ad

Shooting: Deadeye, Set Shot Specialist

Deadeye, Set Shot Specialist Playmaking: Bail Out, Break Starter

Bail Out, Break Starter Defense: On-Ball Menace, Interceptor, Glove, Challenger

On-Ball Menace, Interceptor, Glove, Challenger Rebounding: Boxout Beast, Rebound Chaser

This NBA 2K26 Small Forward build is for players who want to be the glue of any lineup like being the defensive anchor who can still shoot, rebound, and make timely plays.

If you love being the two-way force that every team needs, this Small Forward build is your ticket to dominating in MyCAREER, REC, or Pro-Am.

Ad

Read more NBA 2K26-related articles:

NBA 2K26: Best Shooting Guard Build

NBA 2K26: Best Point Guard Build

Top 50 all-time players in NBA 2K26

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.