NBA 2K26: Golden State Warriors player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 07, 2025 10:58 GMT
The ratings of all Golden State Warriors players in NBA 2K26

The Golden State Warriors players' ratings in NBA 2K26 are currently live. The tier two team from California has an 81 overall rating. Founded in 1946, the Warriors have qualified for the final 12 times and managed to win seven times. Their last title came three years ago, and with a strong team consisting of one of the greatest scorers in the team's history, they are once again aiming for the trophy this season.

Naturally, you are probably excited to learn about the ratings of your favorite Golden State Warriors superstars ahead of the season. This article will mention those ratings to help you analyze players.

Complete list of all Golden State Warriors player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of all players of Golden State Warriors are in the table below:

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree PointsDriving Dunks
Stephen CurryPG/SG929936
Jimmy ButlerSF/PF877675
Draymond GreenPF/C817465
Brandin PodziemskiSG/PF798360
Jonathan KumingaPF/SF787485
Buddy HieldSG/Sf778565
Moses MoodySF/SG778270
Trayce Jackson-DaviesC/PF744485
Quinten PostC748165
Gui SantosPF/Sf737865
Jackson RowSf/SG687470
Alex ToohySF687475
Will RichardSG687975
Taran ArmstrongSG/PG677365
The Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry as their main PG/SG, who is also an outstanding shooter of three-pointers. He is the highest-rated Warrior, boasting a 92 overall rating. The Golden State Warriors also got Jimmy Butler, the SF/PF, with an astonishing 87 overall rating.

Then there is Daymond Green (81), Brandin Podziemski (79), and Jonathan Kuminga (78), the next three highest-rated Warriors from the first team squad, who also provide reliability in their respective positions.

However, while the first team players are some of the superstars of the current NBA tournament, the rest of the team does not look as impressive. Most players are not great at dunks, and apart from Curry, only Brandin Podziemski has an 80+ rating in shooting three-pointers.

The quality of the reserve team also drops quite drastically after Moses Moody. Therefore, it seems like the Warriors have a lot of work to do at the training ground if they want to match the level of quality reserves of the other NBA teams this season.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
