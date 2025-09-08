NBA 2K26: Los Angeles Lakers player ratings

The NBA 2K26 ratings for the Los Angeles Lakers players are live now. Since the title's release on September 5, 2025, the community has been excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players. The Lakers have some of the best players in multiple positions. With an 83 overall rating, his tier-one team from Los Angeles attracts a lot of attention from 2K fans.
This article lists the ratings of all the Los Angeles Lakers squad members in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Los Angeles Lakers player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of the LA Lakers players in the game are as follows:
The Los Angeles Lakers has some of the best players in the NBA. LeBron James (94) and Luka Doncic (95) are among the 10 highest-rated players in the game, with LeBron coming in at 7th and Doncic in the 4th spot. This makes them the only team in 2K26 with more than one top-10 rated player.
The combination of Luka Doncic, who was the league's scoring leader in the 2023-24 season (2.3K+ points), and LeBron James, one of the all-time NBA greats, makes the team one of the most formidable sides in the competition. The duo is also reliable in clutch situations.
With guards like Austin Reaves and Doncic, the Lakers won't have any trouble initiating their offense. On the other hand, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, alongside the team's new signing, DeAndre Ayton, excel at collecting rebounds and contribute to the team's defensive strength.
The Los Angeles Lakers has great squad depth, with players like Smart (78), Vanderbilt (77), Knecht (76), and Hayes (75), among others, as substitute options. Overall, the Los Angeles Lakers team seems quite strong on paper.
