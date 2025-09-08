NBA 2K26: Memphis Grizzlies player ratings

The Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1995, the Grizzlies have yet to appear in an NBA Finals. However, they have quite a strong team this season, featuring players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., among others. Naturally, fans are even more excited to learn about the ratings of the overall 81-rated team's players.

Below, we have listed the ratings of Memphis Grizzlies players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of Memphis Grizzlies players in the game are listed below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Points Driving Dunks Ja Morant PG 91 76 96 Jaren Jackson Jr. C/PF 89 82 80 Ty Jerome PG/SG 79 86 45 Zach Edey C 79 80 70 Brandon Clarke C/PF 78 57 84 Sanrti Aldama PF/SF 78 81 65 Scotty Pipen Jr. PG 76 83 65 Jaylen Wells SF/PF 76 81 70 Kentavious Cladwell-Pope SG/SF 76 80 73 GG Jackson SF 74 77 85 Jock Landale C 74 63 65 Vince Williams Jr. SF/SG 73 68 70 John Konchar SG/SF 73 78 55 Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF/SF 73 67 85 Cedric Coward SG/SF 72 82 80 Javon Small PG 69 76 80 PJ Hall C/PF 68 71 75 Cam Spencer SG/SF 68 76 55 Jahmai Mashack PG/SG 68 75 70

Ja Morant is one of the best players in Memphis Grizzlies' history. The 91-rated point guard is a highly athletic player with promising playmaking abilities and the second-highest Driving Dunks rating (96) in the game. He is also the highest-rated player on the Memphis Grizzlies team, followed by 89-rated Jaren Jackson Jr., 79-rated Ty Jerome, and others.

As a C/PF, one of the best aspects of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s gameplay is his outside scoring. Besides, his 82 three-point shot ratings make him a serious threat when shooting from behind the arc. With a 98 close-shot rating, Ty Jerome can also cause problems frequently for opponents.

The Grizzlies have players like Zach Edey (79), who is excellent in offensive rebounds (94), helping the team maintain ball possession. Besides, they have a decent bench consisting mostly of 70+ rated players. Players like Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr, and Jaylen Wells are among the reserves for the Memphis Grizzlies. These players have 80+ ratings in shooting three-pointers and can change the course of a game with their attacking abilities.

