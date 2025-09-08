NBA 2K26: Memphis Grizzlies player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:22 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings, Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26
All Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K Games)

The Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1995, the Grizzlies have yet to appear in an NBA Finals. However, they have quite a strong team this season, featuring players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., among others. Naturally, fans are even more excited to learn about the ratings of the overall 81-rated team's players.

Below, we have listed the ratings of Memphis Grizzlies players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Memphis Grizzlies player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of Memphis Grizzlies players in the game are listed below:

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree PointsDriving Dunks
Ja MorantPG917696
Jaren Jackson Jr.C/PF898280
Ty JeromePG/SG798645
Zach EdeyC798070
Brandon ClarkeC/PF785784
Sanrti AldamaPF/SF788165
Scotty Pipen Jr.PG768365
Jaylen WellsSF/PF768170
Kentavious Cladwell-PopeSG/SF768073
GG JacksonSF747785
Jock LandaleC746365
Vince Williams Jr.SF/SG736870
John KoncharSG/SF737855
Olivier-Maxence ProsperPF/SF736785
Cedric CowardSG/SF728280
Javon Small PG697680
PJ HallC/PF687175
Cam SpencerSG/SF687655
Jahmai MashackPG/SG687570
also-read-trending Trending

Ja Morant is one of the best players in Memphis Grizzlies' history. The 91-rated point guard is a highly athletic player with promising playmaking abilities and the second-highest Driving Dunks rating (96) in the game. He is also the highest-rated player on the Memphis Grizzlies team, followed by 89-rated Jaren Jackson Jr., 79-rated Ty Jerome, and others.

As a C/PF, one of the best aspects of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s gameplay is his outside scoring. Besides, his 82 three-point shot ratings make him a serious threat when shooting from behind the arc. With a 98 close-shot rating, Ty Jerome can also cause problems frequently for opponents.

The Grizzlies have players like Zach Edey (79), who is excellent in offensive rebounds (94), helping the team maintain ball possession. Besides, they have a decent bench consisting mostly of 70+ rated players. Players like Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr, and Jaylen Wells are among the reserves for the Memphis Grizzlies. These players have 80+ ratings in shooting three-pointers and can change the course of a game with their attacking abilities.

Subhadip Dey

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
