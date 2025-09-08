NBA 2K26: Los Angeles Clippers player ratings

The Los Angeles Clippers player ratings are live in NBA 2K26, and fans are excited to learn more about them. As one of the two NBA franchises representing Los Angeles, the Clippers, established in 1970, are still striving to make history by reaching the NBA Finals for the very first time. The team will begin its latest 2K season with an overall rating of 89, featuring some popular NBA players in their squad.
This article lists the ratings of all Los Angeles Clippers players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Los Angeles Clippers player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of the LA Clippers squad are described below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Los Angeles Clippers has a great team consisting of players like Kawhi Leonard (92), James Harden (89), Ivica Zubac (87), John Collins (82), and Brook Lopez (82). They are the five highest-rated players on the team.
Also read: The Houston Rockets player ratings in 2K26
Kawhi Leonard is a PF who can also play as an SF. With an 86 rating in shooting three-pointers and an 80 rating in driving dunks, the two-time NBA champion is expected to take care of the scoring part. Three-time NBA scoring leader James Harden is their primary option in the guard role, as he is versatile as both PG and SG. He will be accompanied by Bradley Beal, who joined the franchise in July 2025.
Also read: The Detroit Pistons player ratings in 2K26
The Clippers also have a decent attacking setup in NBA 2K26, owing to their two options for Center, Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez, and their versatile forward, John Collins. They also got some great backups for the guard position, such as Chris Paul (78), Bogdan Bogdanovic (78), and more. With such a first team and backups, it seems like the Los Angeles Clippers are prepared to put up a fight against their opponents in-game.
Also read: The Golden State Warriors player ratings in 2K26
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.