NBA 2K26: Los Angeles Clippers player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 08, 2025 11:44 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings, Los Angeles Clippers ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of all LA Clippers players in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K games)

The Los Angeles Clippers player ratings are live in NBA 2K26, and fans are excited to learn more about them. As one of the two NBA franchises representing Los Angeles, the Clippers, established in 1970, are still striving to make history by reaching the NBA Finals for the very first time. The team will begin its latest 2K season with an overall rating of 89, featuring some popular NBA players in their squad.

Ad

This article lists the ratings of all Los Angeles Clippers players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Los Angeles Clippers player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of the LA Clippers squad are described below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree pointsDriving dunks
Kawhi Leonard PF/SF928680
James Harden PG/SG898375
Ivica ZubacC872680
John CollinsC/PF828090
Brook LopezC808165
Bradley BealSG/PG808475
Chris PaulPG788127
Bogdan BogdanovicSG/SF788065
Kris DunnSG/SF767555
Derrick Jones Jr.SF/PF768094
Nicolas BatumPF/SF758660
Kobe BrownPF/SF716765
Jordan MillerSF/SG717280
TyTy WashingtonPG707065
Trentyn FlowersSF/PF697585
Yanick Konan NiederhauserC 694080
Cam ChristieSG/PG687575
Kobe SandersSG/PG687585
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Clippers has a great team consisting of players like Kawhi Leonard (92), James Harden (89), Ivica Zubac (87), John Collins (82), and Brook Lopez (82). They are the five highest-rated players on the team.

Also read: The Houston Rockets player ratings in 2K26

Kawhi Leonard is a PF who can also play as an SF. With an 86 rating in shooting three-pointers and an 80 rating in driving dunks, the two-time NBA champion is expected to take care of the scoring part. Three-time NBA scoring leader James Harden is their primary option in the guard role, as he is versatile as both PG and SG. He will be accompanied by Bradley Beal, who joined the franchise in July 2025.

Ad

Also read: The Detroit Pistons player ratings in 2K26

The Clippers also have a decent attacking setup in NBA 2K26, owing to their two options for Center, Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez, and their versatile forward, John Collins. They also got some great backups for the guard position, such as Chris Paul (78), Bogdan Bogdanovic (78), and more. With such a first team and backups, it seems like the Los Angeles Clippers are prepared to put up a fight against their opponents in-game.

Ad

Also read: The Golden State Warriors player ratings in 2K26

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications