NBA 2K26: Miami Heat player ratings

The Miami Heat player ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1988, the Heat has won three titles out of their seven final appearances. Miami Heat's last NBA triumph was in 2013, when they had the Big Three – LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh – dominating the league. With the help of the trio, the team made it to four consecutive NBA Finals (2011-14), winning two.

Fans are hopeful about the Miami Heat's squad this season and are eager to learn about the player ratings. Below, we have listed the ratings of Miami Heat in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Miami Heat player ratings in NBA 2K26

Check the table below for the list of Miami Heat player ratings in NBA 2K26:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Point Driving Dunk Bam Adebayo C 88 78 80 Tyler Herro SG/PG 86 84 60 Norman Powell SG/SF 84 86 80 Andrew Wiggins SF/PF 80 81 85 Kel'el Ware C/PF 79 75 86 Davion Mitchell PG/SG 77 84 40 Jaime Jaquez Jr. SF/PF 76 73 88 Nikola Jovic PF/C 76 81 60 Terry Rozier III PG/SG 74 72 75 Pelle Larsson SG/SF 74 78 75 Simone Fontecchio SF/PF 72 76 65 Kasparas Jakucionis SG/PG 71 76 70 Dru Smith PG/SG 70 81 45 Keshad Johnson PF/SF 69 71 75 Vladislav Goldin C 68 66 65 Myron Gardner SG 68 77 70

Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell are popular names in the NBA. Tyler Herro and Norman Powell have great close shot ratings of 97 and 89, respectively. Adebayo, the team's highest-rated player, is one of the league's leading defensive players,

Kel'el Ware, who joined the Heats recently, has an 89 defensive rebounding rating, owing to his 90-rated verticality. He often secures rebounds to regain possession, granting his team an advantage. While most of Miami Heat's bench consists of 70+ rated players, some stand out, like Nikola Jovic with his 86-rated close shots.

Overall, the Miami Heat's lineup looks quite strong on paper, and they also have some decent backups for certain positions. However, their bench strength is not that impressive, which might be a problem for gamers starting their NBA 2K26 career with this team.

