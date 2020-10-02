Point Guard: Playmaking Shot Creator

With the new NBA2K being released last month, NBA2K fans all over the world rushed to buy the game, and began on their journey to creating the ideal archetypes for MyCareer and the neighbourhood.

With more possibilities and builds to choose from this year due to pie charts being added into the game, the decisions become harder and harder, as nobody wants to waste their hard-earned VC into a build they will find out is not good enough in a week or two.

NBA2K21: Best Archetypes in the Game

That's why you've come to this article. We list the top archetypes that you should build in NBA2K21, to become unbeatable in each position.

Build Creation: Skill Breakdown - Playmaking/Shooting, Physical Profile - #1, Agility

Player Creation: Height - 6'5", Weight - 178 Pounds, Wingspan - 77.0 inches

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

Setting Your Potential:

When setting your potential for this build, you must be careful to not overload all your attributes into one category. The best way to go about this is to not only max out your abilities, but also the number of badges you can unlock.

This build will allow you to achieve 23 playmaking, 22 shooting, 1 finishing and 9 defensive badges, making the player the perfect all-around point guard archetype in NBA2K.

To maximise your build's potential capabilities, you will want to max out:

Driving Dunk

Midrange shot, Three-point shot, Free throws

Pass Accuracy, Ball Handling

All defensive attributes maxed out, except for Interior Defence

The rest of your attributes will then be split between driving layup (71), post moves (53) and Post Fades (51).

Badges:

As is the case with a majority of player creations in this version of NBA2K, the badges are vital to the success of a build. The wrong badges can completely ruin your build, and instead of having a career similar to Steph Curry, you might be lucky to even become a starter. This build will allow you to get 55 badge upgrades, with 8 Hall of Fame badges, 5 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze. The recommended badges are as follows:

Shooting:

Range Extender (HOF), Green Machine (HOF), Deadeye (HOF), Tireless Shooter (HOF), Volume Shooter (GOLD), Hot Zone Hunter (GOLD).

Playmaking:

Handles For Days (HOF), Dimer (HOF), Floor Genera (HOF)l, Quick First Step (HOF), Tight Handles (GOLD), Unpluckable (SILVER), Bail Out (SILVER).

Def/Reb:

Clamps (GOLD), Intimidator (GOLD), Pick Dodger (Silver), Pick Pocket (Bronze)

Finishing:

Slither Finisher (Bronze).