nCore Games' FAU-G official release date announced

FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards is a highly anticipated mobile action title developed and published by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based company.

The players have been waiting for the title's release ever since it was announced back in early September. Now, it appears that the wait will be coming to an end very soon, as the developers of the title have revealed the release date of the title.

Also read: 5 best games to play before nCORE Games FAU-G releases in India

FAU-G official release date announced by nCore Games

According to the tweet by the developers of the game, it is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26th, 2021.

The announcement tweet read:

"What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1"

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

After the official announcement on September 4th, the developers released the teaser of the title on October 25th on the occasion of Dussehra.

Advertisement

They announced the pre-registration of the title at the end of November, which managed to garner a massive response from the community – amassing 1 million pre-registrations within 24 hours of its commencement.

How to pre-register for FAU-G?

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Users can also click here to be redirected to the page.

Click on the "Pre-register" option

Step 2: Click on the "Pre-registration" button.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, asking the players to confirm their registration.

Click on the Ok button

Step 4: Lastly, click on the "OK" button. They can also tap on the "Install when available" option if they wish to download the game immediately after it is made available for their device.

Also read: nCORE Games FAU-G Mobile’s content rating changed to “Teen”