nCORE Games' FAU-G: Release date, pre-registration link, anthem, gameplay trailers, and more

FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards is currently India's most highly anticipated mobile action title developed and published by nCORE Games, a Bangalore-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company.

Indian fans have been waiting for the title's release since it was announced back in early September. Recently, the developers of FAU-G have revealed the title's release date, and it seems like the wait is finally over.

Also read: 5 best games to play before nCORE Games FAU-G releases in India

nCORE Games announce the official release date for FAU-G

According to the recent tweet by the developers of the game, FAU-G is scheduled to be released on January 26th, 2021, on the Republic Day of India.

The tweet read:

"What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1"

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

The tweet shares a sneak peek into the game's visualizations and detailing. Not much of the gameplay action was revealed in the clip, but it describes the setting and background of the title.

FAU-G's anthem and trailer

The mentor and guide of the FAU-G release, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, recently tweeted the game's anthem on his Twitter handle.

The tweet read:

"Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem"

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁



Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

After the official announcement on September 4th, the developers released the title's teaser on October 25th on the occasion of Dussehra.

"Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra"

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

Pre-registering for FAU-G

Advertisement

Here are the steps that players can follow to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store:

Players must open the page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store, or can click here to be redirected to the page.

They must click on the "Pre-registration" button.

A new pop-up menu will appear.

Players must tap on the "OK" option, and the pre-registration procedure will be completed.

Players should click on the "Install when available" option to download it immediately after the game is available on the Google Play Store.

Also read: nCORE Games FAU-G Mobile’s content rating changed to “Teen”