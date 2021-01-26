nCore Games FAU-G version 1.0 official release: APK file size, how to download, and more details

The most anticipated game of the year 2020-21 is finally here. FAU-G, a military-themed action game made in India, has finally been launched on the Google Play Store.

Developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, FAU-G is also supervised and mentored by Akshay Kumar, one of the leading names in the Bollywood industry.

Today, i.e., on January 26th, Akshay Kumar posted the final trailer of the game. Players can now download FAU-G on the Google Play Store.

This article sheds light on all that players need to know about the title.

FAU-G version 1.0 APK file size and download link

Currently, the APK file size of FAU-G seen on the Google Play Store is 460 MB. Players can download the game easily from the Google Play Store by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Users have to open the Google Play Store on their devices, or they can directly click here to be redirected to the Google Play Store page of FAU-G.

Step 2: Players can then search for "FAU-G," and the relevant apps will appear.

Step 2: Tap on the "FAU-G" game icon and click on the "install" option to download the game.

Step 3: The 460 MB APK file will be downloaded, and then players can run the game and enjoy it on their preferred devices.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar posted the title's launch along with the final look of the trailer. Here is the Instagram post by the Bollywood actor:

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G, takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: Link in bio

FAU-G seems very promising, and fans cannot wait to try their hands on this exclusive Indian action shooter title.

