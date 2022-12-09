Need for Speed Unbound: How to get the BMW M3 Evolution II (1988)

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. It was released on December 2, 2022, to much fanfare.

The title has 143 cars for players to drive. Each car offers a unique driving experience that can be further tweaked by the game’s impressive customization system. Different parts, including turbo fans, bumpers, and body kits, can be fitted to a car to improve its looks and performance.

Here's the official description of the latest Need for Speed title:

"Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world."

The BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) is a classic sports car that can be driven in Need for Speed Unbound. It is an iconic BMW from the old days. While it lacks power compared to current-day hypercars, it more than makes up for this shortcoming in looks and utility.

Head to your garage and access the Rides menu to get the BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) in Need for Speed Unbound

The BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) is a “B” class car that is a great choice for the earlier sections of Need for Speed Unbound as it can be obtained as soon as possible.

All you need to do is head to your garage in the game and access the “Rides” menu. You should then go to the “Buy/Sell” tab to purchase the car.

The BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) costs $53,000 in Need for Speed Unbound. More money will be required for upgrades and customizations.

The Palace variant of the vehicle is available with the Palace Edition release of NFS Unbound.

The use of the BMW M3 Evolution II (1988)

The BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) is a great pick for the early game of NFS Unbound

One of the things that make the BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) such a great pick for the early game is its suitability for both on-road and off-road driving. This means that players don't need to spend as much money investing in cars for different types of roads. This is especially essential in the early parts of the game, as players aren't as rich.

The BMW M3 Evolution II (1988) has a top speed of 151 mph (243 kmph) and neutral handling. It can go from zero to sixty miles per hour in 6.3 seconds.

The car was originally designed for racing. It has received extensive performance upgrades over the years to maintain its racing standards, which means it still holds up to this day.

Need for Speed Unbound has been well-received by critics and players alike. It features hyper-realistic cars and environments combined with graffiti-style effects. This gives the game a refreshing new look that distinguishes it from other entries in the franchise.

