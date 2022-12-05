How to get infinite money in Need for Speed Unbound

It's only been a few days since Need for Speed Unbound went live, but players have already discovered some useful money glitches to help them progress through the game.

In-game money is essential to advance in Need for Speed Unbound as players are required to purchase vehicles and upgrade them. This is when the newly-discovered money glitch can come as a boon.

However, before proceeding, players should note that the glitch could be fixed by the developers any time soon. If it fails to work after following the steps mentioned below, it could be that the glitch has been patched.

How to execute the Need for Speed Unbound money glitch?

To successfully execute this glitch, players will need to get into a pursuit with the cops. Destroying property for a considerable amount of time, or even ramming into a cop car should be enough to trigger a pursuit.

While any heat level works with respect to this glitch, players should note that the higher the pursuit level, the more money they stand to earn. Once the heat level is high enough, here's what they need to do:

While being chased by cops, players will have to make their way to an area known as Southland Drive.

There should be a bridge here. Now, at this bridge, players will have to head under it, instead of heading over it, and wait close to the beams under the bridge.

The moment players are under the bridge, the cops stop looking for the player and after a while, the entire pursuit is called off.

This entire process can be repeated to make a good amount of cash without investing too much time. At the time of writing this article, some members of the community have discovered a tunnel where similar results can be seen. For some reason, the cops don't really follow the players into the tunnel, and by the time players exit that space, the pursuit is over and players are rewarded with money. However, the tunnel glitch might not work for everyone.

There's also another way to optimize this glitch. Players will need to unlock the Super Upgrades and then get the Getaway Driver Auxillary Upgrade for their car. With this upgrade, players will receive an increased amount of money for evading cop chases.

At the time of writing, the Need for Speed Unbound money glitch continues to work.

Need for Speed Unbound has a wide range of cars on offer. From the legendary BMW M3 GTR to the Acura RSX-S, players have a ton of options to choose from. Players can also install various aftermarket upgrades to these cars before competing in races.

EA Games has managed to offer its fans a really interesting experience with Need for Speed Unbound. While it may be a little too early to jump to conclusions about its success, the NFS community certainly seems to be enjoying it for now.

