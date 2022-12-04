How to get ASAP Rocky's 1998 Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound, the fantastic new title under the long-running arcade racing series, has finally been released, offering players an entirely new look and feel of the classic "Need for Speed" formula.

Need for Speed games have always featured some cool poster car designs, from the iconic BMW M3 GTR to the most recent custom Polestar One, and Need for Speed Unbound is no exception to this rule.

Need for Speed Unbound's poster car is a classic this time around, the 1998 Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16, with custom bodywork and paint job to reflect the collaboration with ASAP Rocky. The custom Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 is heavily featured in the game's marketing, with EA and Criterion Games creating a real-life replica of the Mercedes-Benz 190-E.

While the car is an old-school classic coming in at the B performance tier, players will need to work quite a bit to earn the custom ASAP Rocky's Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16. Here is a comprehensive guide for players to easily obtain ASAP Rocky's Mercedes-Benz 190-E in Need for Speed Unbound.

ASAP Rocky's custom Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 is easily one of the most powerful cars one can get in Need for Speed Unbound

The custom ASAP Rocky's Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 might look like a regular classic tuner but is secretly a powerful beast for which players will need to work hard in order to earn the right to drive. The black-and-white paint job, mixed with a stunning vinyl design, makes for a cool-looking street racing machine.

To get ASAP Rocky's Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 for themselves in Need for Speed Unbound, players will need to:

You will need to progress through the story of Need for Speed to unlock the one-on-one races, which are duels against one of the main bosses in the game.

Once you gather enough reputation and clear out enough race events, you will eventually unlock the event "1v1 for the 190E," which is a head-to-head against ASAP Rocky's character, for a chance to win his custom Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16.

Alongside ASAP Rocky's custom Mercedes-Benz, the reward for winning the head-to-head event includes a hefty sum of $128,000 bank, which should be more than enough to upgrade the car to the S+ tier.

While the 1998 Mercedes-Benz 190-E 2.5-16 might look like an ancient relic, it is easily one of the most powerful vehicles players can win via head-to-head events. The stock version of the Mercedes-Benz 190-E comes at a buyout price of $64,000 bank and comes at the lowest performance tier (B class).

However, with just a few upgrades installed, players will quickly realize that the car is a powerful beast that can easily outrun most high-performance cars in the game. Need for Speed Unbound is full of powerful vehicles locked behind certain campaign milestones and race events, which players can organically unlock just by playing.

The game also has quite a few secrets and Easter eggs that fans of the series will appreciate, one of which involves the return of the fan-favorite and iconic custom 2006 BMW M3 GTR straight out of the original Need for Speed Most Wanted.

