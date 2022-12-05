Need for Speed Unbound: What resolution and performance does the game run at on PlayStation and Xbox?

Now that Need for Speed Unbound is out, EA's arcade racing series has a new look. Though it is Criterion's best-looking NFS game in terms of graphics and technology, it takes it a step further by incorporating bright cel-shaded highlights that contrast with the realistic graphics of the cars and environments.

This results in a one-of-a-kind visual presentation that is rarely seen in gaming. Unbound is also reasonably scalable across a wide range of PCs. But in terms of the game's core design, what do console players get? Let's take a look at the different graphical and performance options available on all PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Need for Speed Unbound aims high on current gen consoles

We will start with the best-case scenarios: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The current generation of console gaming has lofty goals for Criterion's latest open-world racing project.

Need for Speed Unbound targets 60 FPS at dynamic 4K (3840 x 2160) resolutions on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. The numbers drop to a dynamic 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution on the smaller, cheaper, and less powerful Xbox Series S.

Interestingly, there are no other visual or performance settings available for Need for Speed Unbound on these platforms. The game does not offer a 30 FPS setting. The designers obviously cared a lot about the frame rate and so they tried to keep the visual polish to a minimum. In case, players haven't noticed, this game isn't available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This is to be expected as developers gradually but steadily move away from last-gen machines and embrace the power of current-gen. Unbound is a noticeable improvement over the previous installment, Need for Speed Heat, with a lot more detail on display. So it makes sense for the developers to concentrate their efforts on getting the most out of the game rather than scaling to older technology.

Furthermore, even at the sub1080p resolution, the game would have probably only run at 30 FPS on previous generations. Unbound is your best bet for a blisteringly fast modern arcade racer, as neither Heat nor any other current-gen game has received a 60 FPS update. It's also about 30 GB in size across all platforms, so players who already have it may want to make room for the new kid on the block.

What is Need for Speed Unbound about?

Unbound tells a brand new narrative-heavy tale where players must rise to the top by competing in street races with tuned cars. Set in the fictional Lakeshore setting, players can drive around the open-world during both day and night and must avoid police detection and quell chases. Earning money and XP rewards players with opportunities to upgrade their cars with new kits and unlock new ones too.

Besides the standard edition, players can opt for another bundle called the Palace Edition which includes the following content additions:

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Palace Driving Effects

Stacked Palace Clothing Pack containing 20 items

Palace Decals and 'Palifornia' License Plate

Tri-Ferg Character Pose and Palace Banner Artwork

