Neekolul opens up about 7 years of abuse and mental torture in a heart-breaking note

Recently, the popular TikToker and “OK Boomer” girl Nicole "Neekolul" Sanchez posted a note on Twitter shedding light on the physical, mental and emotional abuse she suffered as a young woman.

An official content creator for 100 Thieves, Neekolul initially blew to fame due to a viral TikTok video in which she was dancing to Senzawa's “Oki Doki Boomer.” Neekolul has since garnered huge audiences on Twitch and Instagram as well.

The popular internet personality has been regularly criticized as well, which has been in part due to the plethora of “simp” fans that she has. Regardless, Neekolul has now shed light on the mental torture that she had to live through for years before she became a popular internet personality.

Welcome @neekolul!



Neeko is an English/Spanish streamer who started on Twitch 3 years ago. She’s incredibly multi-talented and has seen tremendous success with her viral content. We love her upbeat and positive personality & are so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/IoceFQFrg2 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 10, 2020

Neekolul talks about abuse and mental torture that she lived through as a young woman

On 14 March, Neekolul posted the following tweet. She shed light on the mental, physical and emotional abuse that she suffered from. The incidents date back to when she was 15-22 years old. Neekolul was involved in a toxic relationship with an abusive guy.

“The abuse started when I was 15 years old. It included emotional, mental and physical abuse. He started out by accusing me of cheating for simply wearing a skirt or speaking to a male classmate - he used this as an excuse to hurt me, which at first started out as pushing, shoving, and twisting/pinching sensitive areas of my body. From the ages of 15-18 the abuse escalated as time went on: slapping, choking, slamming me, threatening my life at knife point, threatening his life, threatening to hurt both of us.”

Neekolul went on to speak about various situations. The guy would drive violently to put them both at risk of physical harm, and tried to use her financially as well. She spoke about a number of public situations that she was exposed to, with people often making public ordeals out of her private problems.

When you become popular online people stop looking at you as an actual person and they start looking at you like a thing. They say evil stuff because they don’t think it will hurt you. So try to not let it bother you. They don’t really hate you the person. Just the thing. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 14, 2021

In what turned out to be a heart-wrenching account, Neekolul talked about the physical abuse that she received from her ex, even as a young adult.

“From the ages of 19-21 the abuse got far worse - everything i mentioned above but more severe and more frequent. He started closed fist beating me almost every time he saw me, we were breaking up and getting back together every other week. He would strategically hit me behind my head to avoid visible bruises. Some hits would slip so I would get a small bruise on my cheek or arms.”

She talked about quite a few gory details, and shed light on the reasons why she could not escape the situation.

Thank you so much for sharing your story ❤️ I know that can’t be easy, but we are all here for you and very proud of you. Sending you lots of love — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) March 14, 2021

Overall, the abuse that she describes paints a gruesome picture, with her continuous calls for support falling on deaf ears, for one reason or another. Her recent success is therefore all the more deserved. She recovered from a difficult situation, and talked about the three reasons why she decided to make the story public.

“I decided to speak up today because: 1. I refuse to have people think I’m this violent abuser who hurt someone for no reason. 2. I refuse to give my abuser the power of my silence for another day and have people not know my story. 3. This is my big step into my healing process and going into therapy.”

While the account itself is unfortunate, Neekolul’s success over the years gained even more prominence when her past struggles were taken into consideration. You can watch the original "OK Boomer" clip that led her to fame above.