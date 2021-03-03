Neekolul campaigns for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in new "OK Boomer TikTok", Twitter comes up with hilarious replies

Nicole "Neekolul" Sanchez, a.k.a. the "OK Boomer girl" is officially back with a follow-up TikTok to her viral "OK Boomer" video, and this time around, it is dedicated to popular U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Neekolul is a popular Twitch streamer who creates content for renowned lifestyle and gaming organization "100 Thieves".

On 2 March 2020, she shot into the limelight with a short-15 second TikTok video in which she could be spotted dancing and wearing a Bernie Sanders T-shirt, while lip-syncing to the catchy tune of Senzawa's "Oki Doki Boomer":

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her extremely popular "OK Boomer video, Neekolul recently released a similar clip dedicated to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/ AOC:

Happy 1yr Anniversary to Ok Boomer Girl!!!



Thank You everyone for changing my life 💙 — neekolul (@neekolul) March 2, 2021

Comprising her signature dance steps and facial expressions akin to a "kawaii" character, Neekolul's "OK Boomer" sequel has already raked in more than 60,000 likes and an additional 15,000 retweets so far.

While her fans gushed over her new AOC campaign, a majority of Twitter users came up with hilarious responses to the OK Boomer phenomenon taking over the internet once again.

Twitter reacts to Neekolul's "OK Boomer" sequel ft. AOC

The Bernie Sanders OK Boomer TikTok ended up working wonders for Neekolul's career, which witnessed a major surge in popularity soon after.

From signing with 100 Thieves to garnering a massive fan following across the globe, the Mexican-origin streamer has enjoyed a stellar rise over the past few months.

Apart from making TikTok videos, she can also be found streaming games such as League of Legends and hosting cooking streams in front of her 356K followers on Twitch.

While her proclivity towards portraying the cute e-girl persona has won her several "simp" fans, there still exists a skeptical section online who doubts her overall expertise as a content creator.

Keeping that in mind, there is often a duality of perception when it comes to Neekolul, with her critics presenting an entirely different view from her simp fans.

While her fans gushed over her new TikTok, her critics came up with a slew of hilarious responses which mocked her over the timing of her video, as they feared that her latest "OK Boomer" video could once again trigger off a worldwide pandemic, like last time:

Oh god no pic.twitter.com/tNaURf4Niy — Barca and NBA (@CBarcaCule) March 2, 2021

Everyone seeing her make this video like pic.twitter.com/vpCPGUCEdb — Hassan ☠ (@KingHassan__) March 2, 2021

Your last video started the pandemic pic.twitter.com/A0PuoHviw2 — DeadLaced Sneakers & Fashion 🎄🥰 (@DeadLaced) March 2, 2021

WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/zCGU0dfybv — Fusion🌟 (@FusionCapaIot) March 2, 2021

Welp this year is gonna go to shit now too pic.twitter.com/cb7mUALvFf — Lucis ☹ (@CallLucis) March 2, 2021

THIS CAUSED A PANDEMIC THE LAST TIME AND YOU DO IT AGAIN???? — Wami🌟 (@WamiWaynwiedWo) March 2, 2021

Did we ask for another? pic.twitter.com/KHaRLLTeTg — weeb? ha im not (@ha_weeb) March 2, 2021

this video bout to open a new portal to hell — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) March 2, 2021

WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS AGAIN? DO YOU WANT US TO SUFFER EVEN MORE? pic.twitter.com/vwEUihDp1W — Sean 🦫 (@simmonsclutch) March 2, 2021

COVID 21 pic.twitter.com/01aFIAP1aI — Shinji Adventures Aesthetics (@Stay_Abhorrent) March 2, 2021

This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now This is an annual thing now pic.twitter.com/0Jh8qHuc5L — Splash64(The Nanager) (@Splash64_) March 2, 2021

FOREVER STUCK IN A TIMELOOP THAT RESETS EVERY TIME SHE DOES THIS pic.twitter.com/ABSskAfkIP — ⭐️ GamesCage - Hype Guy ⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) March 2, 2021

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/7jRXQbFVUm — Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) March 2, 2021

YOU POSTED THIS LAST YEAR AND A PANDEMIC HAPPENED. WTF ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/M61N7awqCO — Lightskinwonderful (@lightskintowel) March 3, 2021

Last time you posted this the world changed pic.twitter.com/DLp91j7otS — Juan 🐝 (@ScuffedJuan) March 3, 2021

From the reactions above, it appears that a majority of Twitter users are still reeling from the scars of last March, when a worldwide pandemic began just days after Neekolul posted her OK Boomer TikTok.

Humor aside, with her recent TikTok, Neekolul certainly seems to be reveling in her role as AOC's social media campaigner.