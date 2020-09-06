‘Girls deserve to be worshipped': OK Boomer girl Neekolul asserts that 'simps' are kings

A lot has been said about the 'Simp' culture of late, even though it seems to have persisted for years. Various female streamers such as Pokimane and Alinity have been accused of having fans that are too obsessed with their looks. However, the 'Simp' culture is not necessarily gender-driven, and various male internet personalities in the past have been accused of having 'simp' fans as well. This includes Dan Bilzerian, the self-proclaimed king of Instagram.

While the entire 'Simp' culture and its existence is seen as a negative phenomenon, quite a few people have defended it as well. For starters, we have seen Pokimane defending her 'Simp' fanbase in the past. She even went ahead and said that calling people' Simps' can be obnoxious, and argued that it discourages men from even being nice to women on the internet.

The 'Simp' culture: Neekolul and Pokimane

Neekolul, the original 'OK Boomer' girl who has gained immense popularity on both Twitch and TikTok, took things a step further.

OK Boomer girl' Neekolul asserts that 'simping' is for kings

In a recent stream, Neekolul was seen discussing the entire 'Simp' culture. In her opinion, neither streamers nor their 'simp' fans are doing anything wrong. She does not understand why people love criticizing men who engage in the practice, and said that there is nothing wrong in 'worshipping' girls. She further went ahead and referred to 'simp' fans as 'kings'.

This is a rather unpopular take on the matter, and various content creators on YouTube have since criticized Neekolul's uncanny opinion. Among them is YouTuber ItsAGundam, who himself is no stranger to the entire 'Simp' culture.

Image Credits: nzherald.co.nz

The popular YouTuber has, in the past, been involved in a feud with Pokimane, who went after his sponsor when he posted a video mocking her fans and her brand of content. The consensus in this matter seems to be that 'worshipping' women is certainly not an ideal practice to follow.

In a video that was posted 5 months ago, ItsAGundam analyzed all the different reasons why a streamer like Neekolul is compelled to say positive things about the 'simp' culture. You can watch the entire video below.