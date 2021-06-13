Neekolul responds to criticism over “$2 million apartment” tour YouTube video

Recently, TikTok star and Twitch streamer Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez became the laughing stock of the internet after posting a “house-tour” of her $2 million Dallas apartment.

Neekolul posted the apartment tour video on June 2nd, 2021. The video has got 60k dislikes and 4.5k likes so far due to a number of reasons.

Firstly, Neekolul is a self-proclaimed supporter of politician Bernie Sanders and has posted anti-capitalism content in the past. Secondly, the streamer has also been accused of getting scammed over the apartment, with creators such as Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo all claiming that her apartment cannot be worth $2 million.

Neekolul responds to criticism over $2 million apartment tour, says she is still getting paid for the video

Neekollul initially gained popularity after posting a video dancing to the tunes of Senzawa’s song “oki doki Boomer” while wearing a Bernie Sanders t-shirt. The streamer had also posted a photo in which she was wearing a t-shirt with a “Tax the Rich” caption, with people claiming that her recent social media activity does not fall in line with her self-proclaimed persona.

Moreover, quite a few personalities and viewers claimed that Neekolul was either lying about the cost of her house or had simply been scammed. HasanAbi claimed that she had been scammed, while both Mizkif and xQc refused to believe that the apartment had cost Neekolul $2 million.

Regardless, the streamer has now responded to the criticism and claimed during a recent live stream that she simply does not care about the dislikes:

“I don’t care how many dislikes it has because dislikes don’t do anything. I don’t understand why people are like “I’m gonna dislike it” and I could disable the dislikes on it if I wanted to. But I don’t care, because that video has a lot of views and it also has a lot of ads on it, so at the end of the day I still get something.”

Neekolul said that she does not care about the dislikes as the video is still receiving a lot of attention and earning her money. The streamer did not speak at length about the situation or try to defend herself simply because the house-tour is getting her quite a bit of views.

