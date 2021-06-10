“OK Boomer” girl Neekolul becomes the laughing stock of Internet after her $2 Million Apartment tour

TikTok star and Twitch streamer Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez has recently been trolled online after posting an apartment tour of her alleged $2 million home in Dallas.

On 2nd June 2021, Neekolul posted the apartment tour video on YouTube. The video has till date garnered 4.2k likes, but 55k dislikes.

A number of viewers on YouTube and Twitter popped up to roast Neekolul for her previous claims about being a “liberal” Bernie Sanders supporter. Fans also thought that Neekolul had been scammed, and the apartment in question was not worth $2 million.

Similar allegations were made by the likes of Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, who both claimed Neekolul might have been “lying” about the cost of the apartment.

Neekolul was roasted for her apartment tour for two reasons. She grew to fame for a viral clip in which she was dancing to the song “oki doki boomer” by Senzawa while wearing a Bernie Sanders t-shirt. She had earlier posted a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt with the message “Tax the Rich.”

You can have money and still stand for taxing the rich but like... this just seems a lil distasteful. 💀 Like you could’ve just named it ‘new apartment tour’ and it’d be the same thing. IDK... — Lissy (@Mewwnii) June 2, 2021

A whole lot of people in here who really, really don’t understand what the word “socialism” means. Like at all. Completely clueless. It’s not devotion to being poor, idiots. — babu frick🇵🇸 (@frick_babu) June 2, 2021

An apartment that costs 2 million? You don't buy apartments, you rent them...



Unless you're gonna own the entire complex, in which case, you're gonna have a double income — Dienowwww (@dienowwww) June 1, 2021

As a result, people claimed that some of her recent social media activity does not fall in line with her “alleged” political views.

neekolul blew up off a Bernie sanders meme and campaigned as a socialist but moved to Texas from Cali for tax breaks and lives in a 2 million dollar apartment. she really said “tax the rich, but only those richer than me”😂



she’s my hero — Charlie (@CharlieGudTimes) June 6, 2021

normalize not having a 2,000,000 dollar apartment. — Shoelace (@Shoelace1942) June 5, 2021

Imo I think its silly she spent that much on a apartment when she could have spent less on a full sized house pic.twitter.com/fQskO1Pkbk — VerysogggyToast14 (@toastmachine14) June 5, 2021

Everyone when Neekolul posted her 2 million apartment tour: pic.twitter.com/spHEBJcset — Sir Tanny (@TannySir) June 5, 2021

In what state is a 2 mil dollar apartment cheap? pic.twitter.com/vHsMTDvZhj — Jackmerius Tacktheratrix Michigan st university (@KokomoSal) June 2, 2021

Secondly, people also simply claimed that the streamer had either been scammed, or was lying about the real cost of the apartment.

"Neekolul paid 2 million for a shitty apartment."



Torontonians: pic.twitter.com/cp0EKKdiJ3 — Kilometres Davis (@KilometresD) June 8, 2021

HasanAbi said that $2 million dollars in LA could easily get someone a “penthouse apartment.”

She literally got scammed. $2 million for this? Listen, dude, two million dollars in Los Angeles gets you a literal penthouse apartment. Ls all around. Imagine paying $2 million for anything in Dallas and it’s not a f**king compound.”

Mizkif went a step ahead and suggested Neekolul might be lying about the price of the apartment:

“There is no way that that apartment is $2 million. That has to be some Ludwig clickbait sh*t. There is no way that this girl got a $2 million apartment. I just do not believe that that exists in Dallas. It’s not a thing.”

Popular Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel also had similar sentiments, and claimed that the house cannot be worth $2 million.

Hence, not only has Neekolul been accused of lying about the apartment’s cost, people have also poked fun at her for the very “capitalistic” nature of her recent posts. This includes the house tour, along with a recent post about a “BMW” car that she purchased towards the end of May.

As the tweets and the videos suggest, a large number of internet users have made fun of the popular TikTok star in the past week or so.

