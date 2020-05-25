Nerf Guns of Fortnite: All you need to know

NERF Guns of Fortnite (Image Credit: Coop772)

The famous toy-making brand ‘NERF’ was founded by Parker brothers in 1969. It is currently owned by Hasbro. Nerf Guns provide a different range of toy products that include Blaster guns or Dart guns for children.

In 2019, the toy maker released a wide variety of toy guns inspired by Fortnite’s in-game weapons, starting from very famous SCAR, Rocket Launcher, Pistols and many more toys based on the game.

Is Fortnite the 'best' game to make NERF Guns on?

NERF Guns of Fortnite (Image Credit: Heavy)

Fortnite is arguably the best game to make toys on currently as the gameplay features a non-violent approach to the battle royale genre of video games. Games like PUBG, COD (Call of Duty) features blood oozing out of the body of its injured or dead characters. Whereas, Fortnite is more suitable to an impressionable young audience as it does not depict 'blood' and has a very lively atmosphere and feel to its game-play.

Thus, Fortnite is a suitable contender for a toy-making brand to theme their play items upon. NERF Gun like AR-Durrr Burger has a burger skin attached to it and its colours are eye-catching as well.

AR-Durrr Burger NERF Gun (Image Credit: Amazon NERF)

Here is the list of all the NERF Guns that are present as of now:

AR-Durrr Burger

Nerf Fortnite AR-E

Nerf Fortnite AR-L

DP-E

HC-E

SP-E

Nerf Fortnite SP-L

TS-BLASTER

TS-E

Fortnite AR-Rippley

Fortnite-BASR-L

Fortnite GL

Micro Peely

Micro Rainbow Smash

Fortnite RL- Ripply

SMG-E

Fortnite SP-Rippley

AR-Goosebumps

Fortnite SR

Nerf Soaker Fortnite HC-E

Nerf Soaker Fortnite RL

Nerf Soaker Fortnite TS-R

Beef-Boss

Compact SMG

Fishstick

Pump SG

(Credit: Nerf Fandom)

NERF toys are very popular and they have won several prizes and awards. In the 11th Annual Toy of the Year Awards, held at the American International Toy Fair in New York City 2011, Nerf N-Strike Stampede ECS received the "Boy Toy of the Year" award. In the same award function, Nerf Super Soaker Shot Blast won the "Outdoor Toy of the Year".

You can buy your NERF Guns at their website or order it via Amazon.

