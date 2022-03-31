"Never seen a more EA thing in my life," Apex Legends community left frustrated as organizers fail to provide travel costs for ALGS participants

Apex Legends Global Series remains one of the most hyped esports tournaments that provides a sheer display of pure skill and teamwork. However, since the dawn of the pandemic, the LAN event has been on standby until now.

Most international LAN events often go down swiftly as a large amount of funding goes into the management of the event. However, in the case of ALGS 2022, the story has taken an unexpected turn as the organizers have revealed that half of the 40 qualified teams will receive travel funding from them.

This event has gotten the attention of various enthusiasts and fans worldwide, which has resulted in thorough discussions on social media like Twitter and others.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

Apex Legends Global Series mismanagement situation explored

The Apex Legends Global Series is a competitive showdown of the best players across platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to redeem the hefty million dollar cash prize. This event is primarily responsible for highlighting top-tier teams and aspiring ones who want to go big.

Before the LAN event was finally headed towards taking a severe turn, all the planning for it slowly crumbled down as a few pieces of information came into public disclosure. According to sources, Electronic Arts is being criticized for hosting an event they weren’t prepared for.

🩸VAMPYR1️⃣C🩸 @vampyr1c @JakeSucky Makes sense to me, you don’t make billions in profits by spending money. @JakeSucky Makes sense to me, you don’t make billions in profits by spending money.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ahead of the Apex Legends $1 million LAN event in Sweden teams have found out that only half of the 40 who qualified will receive travel funding from EA...



With some Orgs not able to pay it, and some teams from smaller regions possibly not able to afford it... come on EA really? Ahead of the Apex Legends $1 million LAN event in Sweden teams have found out that only half of the 40 who qualified will receive travel funding from EA...With some Orgs not able to pay it, and some teams from smaller regions possibly not able to afford it... come on EA really?

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky They are also only covering the 3 players on that half of teams, not even coaches. Although EA will be paying full travel for teams in the ALGS Championship LAN later, this is your first LAN in what?.. 3 years and you can't properly compensate travel to get there. sucks They are also only covering the 3 players on that half of teams, not even coaches. Although EA will be paying full travel for teams in the ALGS Championship LAN later, this is your first LAN in what?.. 3 years and you can't properly compensate travel to get there. sucks

As it is known, the ALGS 2022 will see the participation of 40 teams from around the globe who are equally skilled in every way. However, EA is having trouble bringing half of these teams to Sweden to compete for the world champion title.

Furthermore, half of the participating teams are receiving funding is just for three players only and does not include their coaches. Organizations that are financially challenged are having a tough time reaching the Swedish shores.

TheStrongestBug @strong_bug @JakeSucky This company makes 6 billion dollars profit a year @JakeSucky This company makes 6 billion dollars profit a year

It is even more interesting that the company raises a million dollars each day via skin sales. Only a tiny part of it would be enough to have every team on board for the Apex Legends tournament.

botld92z @botld92z @JakeSucky Even their LAN events have micro transactions. Yikes. @JakeSucky Even their LAN events have micro transactions. Yikes.

Fiirce @fiirce @Respawn @PlayApex #ApexLegends Fun fact - according to public data, Apex Legends earns EA roughly $70-100k per hour. So, 1-2 hours of revenue would be enough to cover all of the teams/players who can’t afford to travel to LAN. @EA Fun fact - according to public data, Apex Legends earns EA roughly $70-100k per hour. So, 1-2 hours of revenue would be enough to cover all of the teams/players who can’t afford to travel to LAN. @EA @Respawn @PlayApex #ApexLegends

But for now, the only thing that everyone can observe in front of their eyes is that the Apex Legends Global Series management has been ineffective, and fans are looking for a proper reason behind the turn of events.

