New Baldur's Gate 3 session sees LOTR's Sam push Frodo into the lava

After sweeping the Game Awards show with multiple awards for Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios CEO Sven Vicke invited none other than Lord of the Rings' (LOTR) Sam and Frodo to play the RPG masterpiece. Respective actors Sean Astin and Elijah Wood took to the stage to partake in the game's initial few hours, learning the story and gameplay-rich title's ins and outs.

The session footage from Larian Studios was brief. Nevertheless, it was evident that the duo - who are fantasy experts thanks to their massive careers carved out by the beloved fantasy series - enjoyed every moment.

LOTR actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin learn the result of good and bad decisions in new Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough

The two actors, known for their roles as the fan-favorite Hobbits, were handed a controller each by Vicke, allowing them to create custom characters as they pleased. While Sean AKA Sam opted for a Tiiefling character, Elijah (or Frodo) picked a Halfling - a surprisingly ruthless one at that.

The next few minutes saw the team learning the basics of Baldur's Gate 3 - but at the same time, they also learned how their decisions could have lasting effects. The massive RPG features many twisting narrative and gameplay segments boasting tough decisions to make, and players must weigh their choices before progressing forward.

This is a Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) game at the end of the day, so RNG plays a big role. This was seen with failed saving throws in the case of the Necromancy of Thay book, which bound itself to Elijah. The Frodo actor also seemed to be having a blast, making cruel decisions. One included the choice to cut off Wyll's hand during the first encounter with the charismatic wizard and kicking the orange squirrel to death.

The most notable moment, however, was when the gang came across a lava-soaked area in the Adamantine Forge area. Reminiscing back to LOTR Return of the King, Sean drew parallels between Elijah's obsession with the Thay and its forbidden knowledge to Frodo's refusal to destroy the Ring after being corrupted by it in the 2003 movie.

Faced with an adamant Frodo yet again, this time, Sam ended up pushing him into the lava with the book itself - much to a surprised Elijah. A weird but funny twist to LOTR lore enacted in Baldur's Gate 3, this was a great way to highlight the game's various possibilities.

The title is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Read Sportskeeda's Baldur's Gate 3 review to find out what makes it one of the best games of 2023.