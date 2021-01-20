New Bundles added to Magic Cube Store in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has an extensive range of exclusive bundles and costumes. Although they are only for aesthetic purposes, many users desire them to customize the visual aspect of the game to a certain extent.

The Magic Cube is one of the most desirable items in Free Fire, and gamers can use it to redeem a wide array of bundles. Today, i.e., January 20th, the developers have refreshed the Magic Cube Store in the game, and several new bundles have been made available to players.

The social media post read:

"The Magic Cube Store has been updated! We've added the mystic legends Oni Soulseeker & Yokai Soulseeker in the store. Use your Magic Cubes to exchange for any of the Magic Cube new additions today!"

Here's a look at all that the players need to know about the updated Magic Cube Store.

All details about the new bundles added to Magic Cube Store in Free Fire

As mentioned above, the store has been updated to provide players with several options. They can use the Magic Cube to redeem the respective bundle.

Following is the list of Magic Cube bundles that have been made available for the users:

#1 Yokai Soulseeker

#2 Oni Soulseeker

#3 The Era of Gold

#4 The Age of Gold

#5 Arcane Seeker

#6 Mystic Seeker

#7 Duchess Swallowtail

#8 L.C. Colonel

#9 L.C. Commander

#10 Hipster Bunny

#11 Inking Affection

#12 Madame Punisher

#13 Capt. Punisher

How to redeem the new bundles using the Magic Cube

Players can follow these steps to use the Magic Cube and redeem the required bundle:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and click the 'Store' icon located on the lobby screen's left side.

Click the Store icon

Step 2: Users have to press the ‘Redeem’ option and click the ‘Magic Cube’ tab.

Press the redeem option

Step 3: They may select the respective bundle and tap the ‘Exchange’ option as shown in the picture below.

Click the Exchange option

Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking the users to confirm the redemption of the bundle.

Step 5: Lastly, players have to click the 'OK' button; after receiving the bundle, they can equip it from the 'Vault' section.

