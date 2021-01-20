Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and BUDI01 Gaming are renowned Free Fire YouTubers. While the former has over 7.8 million subscribers on the streaming platform, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 9.67 million.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7588 squad matches and has won on 2127 occasions, making his win rate 28.03%. With 19675 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4032 games and has secured 713 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.68%. In the process, he has racked up 10575 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also won 262 of the 3222 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.13%. He has killed 7121 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 217 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has registered 54 victories, making his win rate 24.88%. He has racked up 525 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.22 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 92 ranked duo matches and has 12 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 13.04%. He has killed 276 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Amitbhai has played 52 ranked solo games and has secured 4 victories, maintaining a win rate of 7.69%. He has 141 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94 in this mode.

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 119413181.

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s lifetime stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 9751 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2322 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.81%. He has accumulated 42921 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.78.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indonesia-based YouTuber has played 1823 games and has emerged victorious in 299 of them, making his win rate 16.40%. He has registered 8449 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.54 in this mode.

BUDI01 Gaming has also played 3097 solo matches and has won on 520 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.79%. With a K/D ratio of 6.06, he has 15610 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s ranked stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 120 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 36 victories, translating to a win rate of 30.00%. He has 483 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.75.

The popular content creator has also played 4 ranked duo matches and has accumulated 13 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

BUDI01 Gaming has won 6 of the 45 ranked solo games that he has played, making his win rate 13.33%. He has amassed 241 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.18.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and BUDI01 Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while BUDI01 Gaming has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, BUDI01 Gaming is ahead of Amitbhai in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the duo mode as BUDI01 Gaming has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked solo and squad modes, BUDI01 Gaming has the edge over Amitbhai.

