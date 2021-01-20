X-Mania's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Hemant Vyas, popularly known by his in-game alias X-Mania, is among the prominent gaming content creators and streamers from India, and his primary game is Garena Free Fire. He is admired by the players in the Indian Free Fire community for his incredible gameplay.

This article takes a look at X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more as of January 2021.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has competed in 9230 squad games and has triumphed in 2140 of them, which comes to a win rate of 23.18%. With 27865 kills, he has held a K/D ratio of 3.93.

The YouTuber has been featured in 2800 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 499 of them, ensuring a win percentage of 17.82%. He has eliminated 8256 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

At the same time, X-Mania has 412 Booyahs in 2940 solo games, translating to a win ratio of 14.01%. He has bagged 8284 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

X-Mania has played 166 squad games this season and has a win tally of 42, with a win rate of 25.30%. He has 493 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.98.

The player has engaged in 31 duo matches and has emerged victorious on eight occasions, which corresponds to a win rate of 25.80%. The broadcaster has notched 111 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.83.

X-Mania has 26 solo games to his name and clinched six of them at a win ratio of 23.07%. In these matches, he has racked up 76 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

X-Mania started his journey on YouTube in July 2019. Since then, the channel has witnessed massive growth, and the content creator has amassed more than 1.37 million subscribers. Also, he has accumulated over 71 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

X-Mania also has a Discord server; players can click here to join it.

He also streams on Booyah; click here to visit his profile.