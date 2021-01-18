LOUD Thurzin's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire's popularity across the globe has resulted in the growth of content creation and streaming in various languages. LOUD is one of the most prominent esports organizations in Brazil. LOUD Thurzin is one of its members, and his real name is Arthur Fernandes.

The 14-year old is known for his incredible in-game skills and currently has a subscriber count of over 4.98 million. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

LOUD Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

LOUD Thurzin has 7866 squad games to his name and has 1751 wins, which comes to a win percentage of 22.26%. In the process, he has registered 25617 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.19.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 1848 duo matches and has emerged on top on 295 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.96%. With a K/D ratio of 4.27, he has collected 6631 kills.

The player has also participated in 1367 solo games and has 167 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 12.21%. He has notched 3736 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LOUD Thurzin has competed in 44 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 11 of them, equating to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has accumulated 186 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.64.

The YouTuber has also appeared in eight duo and three solo games. He has racked up 11 and six kills in them, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

LOUD Thurzin started streaming and creating content related to Free Fire back in August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 265 videos and has collected over 381 million views combined. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 4.98 million.

His social media accounts

Apart from this, LOUD Thurzin also has a Twitch channel.

