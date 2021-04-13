New character Xayne in Free Fire OB27 Update: All you need to know

Characters play a crucial role in Free Fire. Each one of them, except for Primis and Nulla, possesses special abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

Garena often introduces new characters to the game using updates. The Free Fire OB27 update, which is set to be released on April 14, will bring a new character named Xayne to the game.

(Note: The abilities mentioned in this article have been taken from the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. There may be changes to the character and its abilities upon its release.)

New character Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne character in Free Fire (Image via Ungraduate Gamer)

As stated above, Xayne is set to arrive in Free Fire with the OB27 update.

The character was previously available in the OB27 Advance Server, where certain players were able to test out her abilities.

Xayne character

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xayne has an ability called Xtreme Encounter. At the base level, this ability will provide players with 100 HP as well as 50% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. All effects last for 8 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At the maximum level, the damage to gloo walls and shields increases to 80%. Meanwhile, the duration of the cooldown is reduced to 100 seconds.

Apart from the new character, several other features will also be added to Free Fire with the OB27 update. Here are some of the new features that the developers have announced so far:

New gun: Kord

Alterations in the character UI and leveling system

Merging of awakened and normal abilities

Changes in the Clash Squad store

Permanent introduction of Bermuda Remastered

New revival mechanism

Ability balancing

