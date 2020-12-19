New Chrono character vs. DJ Alok in Free Fire: Who is the better character for ranked mode?

Free Fire has been one of the dominant mobile battle royale titles in the esports industry. Much of this credit goes to the game's unique in-game features and the addition of special characters with abilities.

There are 35 characters in Free Fire right now, and the devs bring in new ones frequently. After a big collaboration with footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the devs recently introduced a new character, Chrono, in the game. Players will be able to use him from today, i.e., 19th December.

DJ Alok has been the most popular and sought-after character in Free Fire until the arrival of Chrono. It will be interesting to see which of these two possesses the best ability for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe, as per his in-game description, and has an active ability called Time Turner. At level 1, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field, while the movement speed increases by 15%.

Also, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds and having a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's highest potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All these effects last for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

As his in-game description reads, "Alok is a world-famous DJ and ready to drop a beat." He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

After being maximized to level six using character level-up cards, the ally movement speed increases by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better for ranked mode?

In the ranked mode, it is always recommended to play in a squad. Hence, if the ranked mode is played in squads, both Chrono and Alok have incredible abilities that can help dominate enemies.

Alok's ability is impressive as he provides a constant healing source and increase in speed, not only for himself but also for allies.

On the other hand, Chrono seems to pack a lot of punch with his skillset, as he can block enemy damage and shoot them at the same time without losing much HP. He also increases ally speed.

Chrono will be way better than Alok to use in the ranked mode, as he offers much more increment in speed than Alok and has a more viable and practical ability.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.