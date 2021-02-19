New Cobra Go event in Free Fire: Free Cobra Sidekick, Slither Surfboard, and more

Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise and has emerged as one of the leaders in the mobile battle royale genre. The developers of the famous title regularly introduce new events that provide players an opportunity to claim several rewards and keep the game fresh.

A few days ago, the Project Cobra calendar was unveiled, and some of the events have commenced. One of the events is the Cobra Go event.

This article provides the players with an overview of the newly added event in Free Fire.

Also read: Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

New Cobra Go event in Free Fire

Players have to roll the dice to collect the Cobra Coins

Players can now collect Cobra Coins that can be used to redeem the exclusive Cobra Sidekick bundle and the Slither Surfboard.

Advertisement

The event that began on February 19, i.e., today, will conclude on March 7. Hence, the users have sufficient time on their hands to collect the required number of coins.

Players will need the Cobra Dice to participate in the event. The dice can be obtained as a daily login reward or collected by playing in-game matches. Players must do one of these to roll the dice a single time.

Users can move a specific number of squares based on the result of the dice. They will receive certain perks or Cobra Coins upon landing in one of the squares. The specifics of which are as follows:

Cobra Go guide

Users will also receive additional rewards for completing a certain number of laps:

5 Laps – 2000 Gold

10 Laps – Memory Fragment

Legendary Cobra Pin x1

Advertisement

After collecting the required number of Cobra Coins, the players can redeem them in the Exchange Store for various rewards. The following items are up for grabs:

Premium Store

Cobra Sidekick (Top) – 80 Cobra Coins

Cobra Sidekick (Top)

Cobra Sidekick (Bottom) – 60 Cobra Coins

Cobra Sidekick (Bottom)

Cobra Sidekick (Shoes) – 40 Cobra Coins

Cobra Sidekick (Shoes)

Classic Store

Slither Surfboard – 30 Cobra Coins

Slither Surfboard

Weapon Royale Voucher – 10 Cobra coins

Weapon Royale Voucher

Also read: Cobra Super Sale Event in Free Fire: Discounts on motorbike skin and other in-game items