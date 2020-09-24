New Diamond Royale in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has just got a new update, which has seen some interesting new additions to the game. New training mode settings and nitro effects have been added to vehicles in the training mode.

In terms of cosmetics, the Oni Soulseeker bundle has been added to the game, and is available for 18 days. Players can unlock cosmetics and other goodies like experience and gold boost cards, all of which should come as attractive prizes.

How to get the Oni Soulseeker Bundle in Free Fire?

Players need to navigate from their home screen and click on Luck Royale. Then, they need to select the 'Diamond Royale' tab. After that, you can use your diamond royale vouchers to get a few free spins, or use 60 diamonds to get one additional spin.

Spinning the diamond royale wheel will grant players some really inticing cosmetics. However, unlike other spinners in the game, the more times you attempt the diamond royale spinner, the better your chances become of receiving the grand prize.

Diamond Royale gives out many cosmetics and other items to the players in Free Fire

To make the process a bit more rewarding, Garena has also added a weekly spin bonus. This weekly spin bonus awards the players after successfully spinning 2x, 5x, 10x, and 50x times in the game. This makes the process even more fun to attempt for the players.

Thus, if you are into Japanese mythology and love this cosmetic bundle, then you should try your luck in the diamond royale for a chance to win the set.

