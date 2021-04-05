New Egghunter Lootbox and Phantom Bear bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has a large variety of cosmetic items that players can obtain.

Players can acquire them from the Free Fire store by spending diamonds (in-game currency) or using tokens. These items can also be obtained from various events in the game.

Players can currently get the exclusive Egghunter Loot box, the Egg Day Banner, the Egg Day Headpic avatar and the Phantom Bear bundle for free in Free Fire.

Egghunter Loot box and Phantom Bear bundle in Free Fire

Rewards of the redeem code

The Egghunter Loot box and the Phantom Bear bundle are some of the cosmetic items that players can currently obtain in Free Fire.

These items serve as rewards after a viewership milestone was reached for Garena Free Fire's official Holi music video, featuring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Garena released a redeem code for these items when the video clocked two crore views, and it is the only way to acquire them right now.

Here is the redeem code:

Code: SARG886AV5GR

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the New Egghunter Loot box and the Phantom Bear bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: The redeem code can only be claimed from Garena Free Fire's official rewards redemption site. Players can use the link provided below to be directed to the website.

Website: Click here

Login

Step 2: They can then log in to their Free Fire account using Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

It is essential to note that guest users cannot claim the rewards. To do so, they would have to bind their accounts with any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Next, players must type in the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 4: Once the redeem code has been claimed successfully, players will receive their rewards. These rewards can be collected from the mail section. Currency-based rewards will directly be added to the players' accounts.

Players should be quick to claim the redeem code as it cannot be used to obtain rewards once it has expired.

Once the redeem code has expired, players will have no choice but to patiently wait for new codes to be released by Garena.

