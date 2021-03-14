Recently, Free Fire unveiled its latest collaboration with the renowned Japanese anime/manga series "Attack on Titan." Like the other crossovers, numerous items related to the series will be introduced in the coming days.

Free Fire's previous associations with Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Money Heist, One Punch Man, and others were highly acclaimed by players worldwide.

An Attack on Titan-themed fashion item named "Female Survey Corps" has already been made available to users and can be directly acquired from the in-game store.

New Female Survey Corps bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Female Survey Corps bundle in Garena Free Fire

The iconic Female Survey Corps has made its way into Garena Free Fire. The bundle includes the following items:

Survey Corps Female (Top)

Survey Corps Female (Bottom)

Survey Corps Female (Shoes)

Survey Corps Female (Head)

Players will be able to procure it for a price of 899 diamonds directly from the in-game store.

How to purchase Female Survey Corps bundle in Garena Free Fire

Users can follow the steps given below to purchase the Female Survey Corps in the game:

Click on the Store icon

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Store" icon located on the left side of the screen.

Press the Bundle tab

Step 2: The in-game store will appear on the screen. Next, users must tap on the "Bundle" option.

Click the Purchase option

Step 3: Players have to click on the "Survey Corps Female Bundle" and tap on the "Purchase" button.

Tap on the 899 diamonds

Step 4: A dialogue box will appear, asking the player to confirm the purchase. Finally, press the "899" diamonds option to purchase the bundle successfully.

Users will be able to equip the bundle in Free Fire from the "Vault" section. Several other items based on the collaboration will soon be introduced to the game.

