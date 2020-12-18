Fortnite Season 5 XP glitch lets players farm upto 480,000 XP an hour: Here is how

Free XP glitch on the new season of Fortnite? Say no more.

The winter festival saw a lot of interesting new upgrades in Fortnite. From new skins to gliders to wraps, a lot of new things were added. With the new season however, the ultimate grind to max out on XP also began. Players kept on looking for newer ways to grind XP in Fortnite.

Fortnite has been seeing it's fair share of glitches for a while now. Although the weekly quests give players a good amount of XP, players still seem to be on the look out for easier ways to grind XP, and one has now seemingly emerged.

The Fortnite unlimited XP glitch

One such method was spotted recently, wherein players didn't need to do anything at all to attain XP.

All that the players were required to do, was jump off at the small hillock near Misty Meadows and walk around there for a little while, before quitting the lobby and restarting.

This method has the potential to grant players up to 480k XP an hour, because it takes around a minute to do once Every successful attempt grants 8k XP, and that tends to add up.

A few days ago, players discovered another XP glitch in the creative mode of the game too. All players had to do was remain AFK for 75 minutes and then rejoin another creative map and do the same.

However, completing quests in Fortnite were more rewarding, which ended up rendering that method futile.

Keeping in mind that there are a lot of people exploiting this glitch, there's a chance that Epic Games will be releasing a patch to counter this glitch soon enough. However, players can use this glitch to farm for XP till the patch is eventually shipped.

Having said that, Fornite has been hitting milestone after milestone with their collaborations. Right after the Mandalorian collaboration, Fortnite saw Master Chief from Halo and the characters from The Walking Dead make it into Fortnite as well.

From the looks of it, there's something big which is coming towards the Fortnite Island. The Nexus War might be over but is there a bigger threat which is looming large? Who knows.