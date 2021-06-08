New Free Fire OB28 event: How to get free DJ Alok and Chrono character for limited time

Garena released the Free Fire OB28 update today, and with the maintenance break coming to an end, users can try out new features like new settings for multiple grenade slot, weapons and character balances.

Additionally, the developers have added multiple new events that provide various rewards. One such event provides Alok and Chrono characters for a limited time.

Here is a guide on how players can obtain the two characters.

How to obtain Alok and Chrono from check-in event in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an ability named Drop the Beat

Players will have to log in for a given number of days to get numerous characters and skins, including Alok and Chrono, for a limited time. To obtain all the rewards, users merely have to sign in for a total of 7 days between June 8th 2021 and June 18th 2021.

Here is a list of requirements and the corresponding rewards that players can obtain from the latest check-in event in Free Fire:

Login 1 day: Hayato (14d) + AK47 – Urban Rager (14d)

Login 2 days: Xayne (14d) + M60 – Viper Gangster (14d)

Login 3 days: Shirou (14d) + M1887 – Rapper Underworld (14d)

Login 4 days: Wukong (14d) + AWM – Vandal Revolt (14d)

Login 5 days: Moco (14d) + SKS – Urban Rager (14d)

Login 6 days: Alok (14d) + SPAS 12 – Urban Rager (14d)

Login 7 days: Chrono (14d) + M1014 – Wasteland (14d)

Login 7 days: Rampage New Dawn head (Dragon Azure Upgraded Helmet)

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards from the event:

First players have to tap on the calendar icon

Step 1: Users have to open the Garena Free Fire and then click on the calendar icon located on the screen’s right side.

Press on Rampage 3.0 tab and click on 7 days check-in event

Step 2: Next, players must select ‘7 Days Check-In’ under the ‘Rampage 3.0’ tab.

Players need to tap on the claim button besides the rewards to obtain them

Step 3: Numerous rewards will appear on the screen. Tap the claim button beside the respective rewards to redeem the rewards.

Users can equip the gun skins from the ‘Weapons’ section, while for the characters, they will have to head to the ‘Character’ section.

