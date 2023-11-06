New Genshin Impact censorship makes the in-game chat unusable

Genshin Impact's in-game chat is infamous when it comes to censorship. miHoYo has banned several word combos in order to prevent the use of language that goes against the terms and policy. It sometimes even censors totally harmless sentences, making it rather frustrating to communicate with teammates. Now, a recent upgrade has seemingly made things worse.

It appears miHoYo has introduced an update to the in-game chat censorship. As noted by several players in the community, the title censors the words 'Me,' 'Mi,' 'Ca,' and 'Fo' regardless of the context they are used it. That's not all, it appears the game now even censors 'lol,' which is a commonly used abbreviation in modern times.

This article will go through the changes implemented in Genshin Impact's new chat update.

Genshin Impact in-game chat censorship is becoming worse

Genshin Impact recently upgraded its in-game chat system. While the previous system often used to censor harmless words and was criticized by the community, the recent changes seem to have made things worse.

Redditor u/HereForGames pointed out that the swear filter for the in-game chat has been upgraded, and it has now made certain sentences unreadable. It appears that the software now considers several two-letter combos to be offensive and censors them regardless of the context or the word they are used in.

For example, 'Me' is now censored when typed in the chat. Even if players were to type 'Melusines', it will changed to '**lusines' when sent.

The user also lambasted miHoYo by saying:

"I've no idea why so many videogame companies all insist on using the most brokenly coded filter used by the most incompetent programmers."

Another user on the popular social media platform, u/PupoFlas, complained on the game's official sub-reddit asking what is wrong with the chat. They brought to notice another word, 'lol,' is being censored. Considering how commonly the abbreviation is being used in today's age, it's certainly a surprise.

Here is a list of all two-letter words that are now banned in Genshin Impact's in-game chat:

Me

Mi

Ca

Fo

The above-mentioned letters will instantly be turned into * when used in a word or sentence. However, some players have pointed out you can still use 'Mi' when typing miHoYo. As such, there seem to certain exceptions to the above issue.

