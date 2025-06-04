New Genshin Impact leaks share details about upcoming Nod-Krai characters 

With the current version of Genshin Impact coming to a close shortly, leaks about future patches have already started cropping up. The developers had previously announced that Nod-Krai would be the next region that players would get to travel to, and the Genshin Impact community has been waiting with bated breath to find out more information about this region, including its playable characters. Fortunately, new leaks have hinted at various details about some of the upcoming characters who might be playable once Nod-Krai releases.

This article discusses these leaks regarding the possible release of some future characters in the Nod-Krai region of Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before official release.

Genshin Impact: New characters hailing from Nod-Krai might be released soon, as per leaks

Recent leaks from credible leaker TeamMew have suggested that a new male DPS might be released in one of the early version 6.x patches. According to this leak, this unit hails from Nod-Krai, and belongs to the Lightkeepers faction. He is also supposedly not going to be a Cryo character.

The Lightkeepers faction is one of the various organizations that are located in Nod-Krai. HoYoverse has officially revealed this faction, both in a post on X and in a "Behind the Scenes of Genshin Impact: Let's Start With Nod-Krai" video posted on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. The Lightkeepers are an organization that fight against the Wild Hunt faction's attacks in Nod-Krai, defending the region from abyssal corruption. Since the new character has been hinted to belong to this organization, it is possible that he might have a warrior-like design.

Previously, leaks had also disclosed information regarding another female 5-star character who might be hailing from Nod-Krai. As per these leaks, this character will be a very niche Electro-charged reaction support unit, and will possibly release in Genshin Impact 5.8. Many trustworthy leakers such as Team Mew, hxg_diluc, Seele Leaks, and Kokomi have all shared this leaked information, lending credibility to it.

HoYoverse has often followed a pattern of releasing characters from the next region in the last patch of the previous region. For example, Kazuha — hailing from Inazuma — was released in Genshin Impact version 1.6, which was right before version 2.0's introduction to Inazuma. As such, it is entirely possible that a character belonging to Nod-Krai might be added to the available character roster in version 5.8, before Nod-Krai's release.

