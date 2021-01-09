New Gloo Wall (Gate to Oblivion) skin in Free Fire: All you need to know

The developers of Garena Free Fire introduce various in-game cosmetics like skins, which enable the users to customize the visual aspect to a certain extent. Players can purchase most skins via diamonds, one of the currencies.

Apart from this, the developers also incorporate several events into the game that allow users to get all such items at a lower cost, giving them better deals.

The new ‘Shark Attack Top Up’ event offers gamers the ‘Shark Attack Loot Box’ and the ‘Gate to Oblivion Gloo Wall’ skin for purchasing a particular number of diamonds.

This article takes a look at this event and the Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire.

Details about the Gate to Oblivion Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Shark Attack Top Up event in Garena Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the new gloo wall skin is part of the ‘Shark Attack Top Up’ event, which lasts from January 9th to January 15th. To obtain the skin, players have to purchase 500 diamonds.

The description of the skin reads:

“Once you enter, there is no escape.”

Following are the steps by which the players can purchase diamonds in Free Fire and obtain the ‘Gate to Oblivion Gloo Wall’ skin:

Step 1: First, they can open Garena Free Fire and press the diamond icon on the screen’s top.

Press the diamond icon

Step 2: Several top-up options would appear on the screen of the users.

Several top-up options appear

Step 3: They have to choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

(After successfully purchasing the diamonds, players have to collect the rewards manually)

Step 4: They can press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the lobby screen’s right side.

Click the Calendar icon

Step 5: Users must navigate the events tab and click the ‘Shark Attack Top Up’ option.

Shark Attack Top Up

Step 6: Lastly, they have to press the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the respective reward.

