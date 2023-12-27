New Goddess of Victory: Nikke mini-game: Everything you need to know

Goddess of Victory: Nikke incorporated a fresh patch on December 7, 2023, introducing many Nikkes, such as Ludmilla: Winter Owner and Mica: Snow Buddy, as well as countless features including costumes, Raid modes, and Mini-Game: Snowfall Oasis event. These additions arrived in the game after a brief maintenance break on the aforementioned date.

The new Snowfall Oasis event has been live since the update and will end on December 28, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). It features a mystique book discovered at Snowfield Hot Spring that reveals old legends about the hot spring. The event also allows you to explore the secrets that await in the Snowfield Hot Spring.

This article will discuss all the information players should know before participating in the ongoing Snowfall Oasis event in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Mini-game: Snowfall Oasis explained

On the Snowfall Oasis event's last day, you can unravel the secrets of the hot spring using unlimited Heart Clocks.

Given below are the rules and other information players should know before participating in the Mini-Game: Snowfall Oasis event:

Rule 1) Nikkes

Snowfall Hot Spring is a game stage that comprises six locations.

Nikkes will appear in each location, and players can create memories with them as the storyline unfolds.

Players can view these collected memories in "My Room."

Rule 2) Time mechanics

The mini-game time calculation is independent of real-time and lasts for 21 days.

A default day is set to Morning, Afternoon, and Evening in the game.

Once these slots are finished, players will be directed to "My Room" to begin a new day.

Rule 3) Scenario Event and Heart Clocks

You can begin a Scenario event by visiting the locations where the Nikkes appeared.

Engaging in the first Scenario event with a Nikke will form a special connection.

Some Scenario events will consume Heart Clocks, and using them will elapse the game time.

Three Heart Clocks will be replenished daily, and players won't be able to go out if these clocks deplete.

Rule 4) Connection events

Connection events will be unlocked upon meeting certain conditions.

You can increase the Connection level with a Nikke in Connection events, and when you reach the target bond, it'll upgrade the connection.

The Lost items will be required for some Connection events, and you can acquire them in the Event Field. Moreover, there will be a few suggestions to help you find these items.

Note that players' choice of conversation with Nikkes plays a crucial role in the Snowfall Oasis event.

What are the rewards Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Mini-game: Snowfall Oasis offers?

Everything you need to know about the Goddess of Victory: Nikke Mini-game: Snowfall Oasis

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke Mini-Game: Snowfall Oasis will offer two types of rewards: Daily Rewards and Special Rewards. While the former will yield Gems, Date with the CO, etc, for achieving daily goals, the latter offers to unlock exclusive rewards as you progress in the story.

