New Gold Royale bundle in Free Fire's Project Cobra (OB26) update: All you need to know

Free Fire includes several events and lucky draw-spin wheels every alternative month to help players redeem exclusive prizes.

These redeemed rewards can be: gun skins, characters, and cosmetics like individual fashion items and bundles. Players can also purchase various bundles from the in-game store.

After every periodical update, Garena usually introduces a new and exclusive Gold Royale bundle. As usual, this time, Free Fire has launched a new Gold Royale bundle after the OB26 update called the Ancient Rome bundle.

This article elucidates all details about the Ancient Rome bundle in Free Fire and all the other items in the Gold Royale section post the OB25 update.

Everything to know about the Gold Royale Ancient Rome bundle in Free Fire

The Ancient Rome bundle is available in the Gold Royale section and can be obtained by spinning the prize pool with Free Fire tokens, more popularly known as gold coins. The Gold Royale section is valid for 69 days and will get refreshed again in the next season.

Hence, players have ample time to make consecutive spins and stand a chance to win this exclusive bundle.

The Ancient Rome bundle consists of a top, bottom, shoes, and head.

How to obtain the Ancient Rome bundle in Free Fire?

This bundle cannot be purchased or obtained directly. However, players can draw spins to stand a chance to win this bundle. The bundle is not guaranteed to every player at each spin.

Players can follow these steps to draw the Gold Royale spin in Free Fire:

Players need to run Free Fire.

They can then navigate to the "Luck Royale" section on the left-hand side of the screen.

Select the Gold Royale tab in Free Fire

They then need to tap it and select the "Gold Royale" section.

There will be two options in spin the wheel. One spin costs 300 Free Fire coins, and 11 spins cost 3000 Free Fire coins.

Confirm the spin

Players can tap on any of the preferred spin options, and random prizes will be obtained through the spin.

Players may obtain the Ancient Rome bundle by making consecutive spins; however, the bundle is not guaranteed.

Along with the exclusive bundle, the Gold Royale also features other time-limited weapon skins and numerous fashionable items such as shirts, tops, bottoms, headwear, glasses, etc. The gun skins available in the Gold Royale section are as follows:

Purple Parade

Bloody Mary

Digital Camouflage

Desert Hunter

Lifestream

Along with the weapon skins, other in-game utility items are also available in this section in Free Fire.